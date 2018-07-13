Royce White opens up about U of M experience, mental health and more

Part 1: Eight years after leaving the University of Minnesota, one of most talked players about is still Royce White. Many make assumptions about what happened, but few know the truth about his story at the U. Hear what happened from Royce himself, how Tubby Smith was involved, and how he ended up having a breakout year at Iowa State playing for Fred Hoiberg.

Part 2: Royce White has been deemed a “head case” by many and many have marginalized his anxiety as simply not being able to fly. It is far more complex than that, as is the issues with the NBA. Royce talks very opening and passionately about his experience in the NBA, his friend Tyler Honeycutt that lost his life far too soon, what needs to be done, and what we can do about this mental health epidemic.