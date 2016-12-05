5 takeaways after the Gophers beat Arkansas State

The win total has hit a dozen. It’s a wrap on the non-conference season for the Gophers men’s basketball team, and they’ve got to be happy with the record: 12-1.

“Overall, sitting at 12-1 I know hasn’t happened a lot here,” head coach Richard Pitino said. “So, proud of it, it’s an accomplishment, but we move on and get ready for a really good Michigan State team coming in.”

The capped off the non-conference finale with a 82-75 victory over Arkansas State on Friday night, after a nine-day break and just before the Christmas holiday.

Still, it wasn’t the easiest road to victory for the Gophers. They had a 14-point lead at halftime and led by 17 with about 12 minutes to play. Arkansas State, which shot 50 percent from the field, didn’t go away and cut its deficit to five at one point.

“It’s a tough team,” said Akeem Springs, who scored 14 points. “It’s definitely frustrating when you can’t just put them away.”

Probably the part of the reason Arkansas State kept it close was the amount of live-ball turnovers from the Gophers in the second half, according to Pitino; 11 of the team’s 15 turnovers from the game came in the final 20 minutes.

Here are five takeaways following the Gophers victory over Arkansas State.

1. McBrayer has another solid game. Fresh off his team-high 21 points in the game versus LIU Brooklyn last week, sophomore guard Dupree McBrayer had another strong performance Friday with 19 points, three assists, going 5-for-6 from the foul line and making a couple treys. He put an exclamation point on his game in the final minute with a two-handed dunk in all alone.

McBrayer started the game, but when he re-entered near the middle of the first half, he didn’t waste any time getting back in rhythm, hitting a 3-pointer from the corner for a 14-6 Gophers lead.

2. Just 7 points in the game, but “Air” Coffey had his moment. Freshman Amir Coffey got his third foul early in the second half, but he stayed in. After missing the previous game with a toe injury, Coffey only had a single free throw to his name until there was 12:50 left to play. He got a long pass off an Arkansas State turnover, went to the basket alone, then made his first field goal really count. He turned into Air Coffey and went in for a one-handed dunk, then capped it off with a nice little yell afterward, a rare display of emotion.

After another turnover, junior Nate Mason found himself alone driving the basket. He kept it simple and went for the layup to put the Gophers up 55-38 at the time. He finished with 12 points and 7 assists.

3. The power of 3s. The Gophers went 7-for-14 from 3-point range Friday, including 5-for-8 in the first half. The key was a few of the shots that fell came at big moments. McBrayer, Mason and Springs combined for the 3-point effort.

For much of the first half, the Gophers held a modest, single-digit lead. But it was a sequence with about 4:15 left in the first half that sprung the Gophers to a 30-20 lead. After a Jordan Murphy turnover in the paint, Mason picked him up – figuratively – on the other end of the floor with a steal. He even went down to the floor to keep the play alive. McBrayer quickly hit Springs with a long pass, and Springs wasted no time putting up the 3-point shot.

It’s those kind of plays in transition that are exciting to watch, no doubt.

Going back to the second-half scare when the Gophers lead was just five, Springs sunk a much-needed 3-pointer with exactly 3 minutes left on the clock. That started a 7-0 run for the Gophers and really sealed the win.

4. Plenty of love for freshman Michael Hurt. It may seem kind of minor, but there’s this note about the 6-7 forward and Rochester, Minn. native, Michael Hurt. He got some early minutes in the game, scored a bucket and promptly got some huge cheers from his teammates and the crowd. He grabbed the offensive board after Bakary Konate’s jumper missed. Hurt’s hard work in the paint paid off as he finished with the putback for a 24-14 Gophers lead at the time. The Gophers bench stood and cheered, as they’ve done before for Hurt when the bench player has scored.

5. Up next: Time for Big Ten play. It’s the games many Gopher fans have been waiting for. After Christmas, the schedule turns over to Big Ten play. The Gophers open the Big Ten season Tuesday night at home against Michigan State. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. inside Williams Arena. Michigan State is 8-5 on the season.

It’s been said over and over that this is a different team than a year ago. It still holds quite true when you take a look at their conference schedule last season. The Gophers went 2-16 in the Big Ten, beating Maryland and Rutgers back-to-back in February after a 0-13 start to conference play for the Gophers.

“There are times during the game where I look at our team and say, ‘wow, we’re pretty good.’ And then there’s times when I go, ‘wow, we’re pretty young,’” Pitino said. “We have to get better. We have to stay humble.”