Gopher men’s hockey: 3 keys at the Mariucci Classic

The No. 11 Gopher men’s hockey team returns from their holiday break and will host the 26th annual Mariucci Classic this weekend.

The University of Alabama-Huntsville, Mercyhurst University and the University of Massachusetts will participate in the tournament.

The Gophers play Mercyhurst on Friday and the winner of UAH and UMass on Saturday. The Classic pays homage to former Gopher hockey coach and alum John Mariucci.

Even though conference play just got underway, this weekend provides another chance for Minnesota to beat up on some non-conference teams. All three opponents in this year’s tournament are in the bottom third of the pairwise, according to USCHO.com.

Here are 3 keys for the Gophers this weekend at the Mariucci Classic.

1. Consistency from Schierhorn

It’s no secret that sophomore goaltender Eric Schierhorn has a had rough go of it this year. After winning Big Ten Freshman Goalie of the Year, the Alaska-native has regressed. In 16 games this season, Schierhorn has posted a 2.93 GAA and an .882 save percentage.

He played better against Michigan State when the Gophers swept the Spartans and he needs to use that momentum heading into the second half of the season.

None of the three teams are offensive juggernauts. Each team averages fewer than three goals per game, which means this is a great opportunity for Schierhorn to build up some confidence.

2. Getting out of the doghouse

It’s not only goaltending and defense that needs to do their part, Minnesota’s forwards need to do a better job at blocking shots too.

The coaching staff called out the group earlier this month and even after practice on Wednesday, Head coach Don Lucia kept the forwards on the ice for about ten minutes. Although neither Lucia nor the players tipped their hand on what was discussed, judging by Justin Kloos’ comments, it was about playing both ends of the rink and not leaving defenders out to dry.

So far this season the Gophers have blocked 167 shots which ranks 52 out of 60 teams in all of division 1.

If the forwards can disrupt passing lanes and block shots like the blue liners do, it should help out their goaltender — and it will also get the group out of the doghouse.

3. Power play breakout

Look for the Gophers to use the power play to their advantage – especially on Friday. Opponents are converting 26 percent of their power plays against the Lakers.

Minnesota started the year with the one of best power plays in the nation –and they’re still converting 22 percent this season – but they’ve been quiet lately. In the past four games the team has gone 4-21 on the man advantage.

Power-play goals have been spread amount amongst the team this season. Nine different players have scored a power-play goal this season and Mike Szmatula and Leon Bristedt are tied for the team lead with 3.

Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is at 7 p.m.