Gophers blow chance to beat Michigan State, lose in overtime in Big Ten opener

The Gophers lost 75-74 in overtime to Michigan State to open the Big Ten season Tuesday night. The Gophers led most of the game and had a 13-point halftime cushion before being outscored 40-27 in the second half.

They had a 15-point lead during the game, but couldn’t recover from a cold start to the second half, as Michigan State got on a 7-0 run while the Gophers missed their first five shots. A double-digit lead evaporated with a 15-3 run from the Spartans.

“I just thought the first five minutes in the second half, we let them set the rules and the tone and it really hurt us,” head coach Richard Pitino said.

The Gophers couldn’t finish off the game and it cost them. Let the hot takes roll.

After a 12-1 start in non-conference play, fans have waited to get the Big Ten schedule underway to see what this team can really do. There’s the glass-half-full crowd that is probably telling their negative friends a 1-point loss to the talented Tom Izzo and his Spartans isn’t really that bad. The Gophers led for most of the night, after all.

Jordan Murphy made some history with his double-double – 12 points and a career-high 21 rebounds. No Gophers player has had 20 or more rebounds in one game since Coffey in 1987. That’s Richard Coffey, father of current freshman guard Amir Coffey. It’s been 51 years since a Gophers player recorded exactly 21 rebounds; Melvin Northway is the only other one to do so, in a game against Wisconsin Feb. 16, 1965.

Nate Mason led the Gophers with 18 points and four assists, Coffey tallied 17 and Dupree McBrayer put up 14 points.

Michigan State coach Izzo talked after the game about how impressed he was with the Gophers, noting the improved play of guys like Murphy, McBrayer and Mason.

“This is the best Minnesota team I’ve seen in a while,” Izzo said.

So you see? Plenty of good things from Tuesday’s crushing overtime defeat, right?

That’s where the other side comes in, rolling their eyes with comments of how they’ve seen this from the Gophers before. It’s all about Big Ten success. The Gophers had a great start to the season, but when it comes to the conference opponents, there’s the idea that they just don’t measure up to that level of competition.

Free throws can also get magnified in such close games. They’re pressure-cookers down the stretch and in overtime, but it’s also important to have some consistency throughout the game. The Gophers led early on, but they could have really opened up the game in the first half with a few more points from the foul line. They made 13-of-18 in the first half but started out just 3-of-8.

With 45 seconds left in regulation, Mason tied it at 66 apiece and had a chance to grab the lead but missed the second free throw. The Gophers finished making 31-of-45 (69 percent) free throws. The Spartans only shot 45.5 percent from the line, but they had fewer chances, too (10-of-22).

The Gophers had chances to win at the end of the second half and then in overtime, but jumpers from Coffey and Mason missed. Ultimately, it was a pair of free throws from Michigan State’s Alvin Ellis III with 11 seconds left in overtime that gave his team the win.

It’s valid to be frustrated with the loss. Any time a team loses in overtime, it’s very easy to go back and look at what went wrong and what could have been done differently. One of the toughest parts is to swallow is that this is a Big Ten loss at home.

Obviously, winning at home is important and necessary in order to have success in the Big Ten. Pitino said after the win over Arkansas State that his biggest message to his players has been to win at home.

“I think when you win 12 in the non-conference, the biggest thing is try to find a way to hold serve at home,” Pitino said. “I think the fans are liking what they see from our guys. And our guys have worked really, really hard to climb out of the gutter, off the court, on the court… to get everybody’s respect back.”