Holiday Bowl upset further complicates Coyle’s decision on Tracy Claeys

The Holiday Bowl was finally played Tuesday evening, and under a national microscope, the Golden Gophers football team partook.

But rather than a characterless performance from a new lineup against Washington State, the shorthanded Gophers played their most inspired football of the season and upset the Cougars 17-12 in San Diego.

With the stellar outing, University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle’s decision about Tracy Claeys’ job got a lot tougher.

Any loss would have added more fuel to the discussion about firing Claeys after his questionable handling of the team’s two-day boycott earlier this month. A blowout loss on national television would probably have sealed his fate.

If Coyle decides to pull the trigger on Claeys now, it won’t be for football reasons.

The Gophers are in the midst of their best stretch since the Marion Barber III and Laurence Maroney era, winning nine games for the first time since 2003. The Holiday Bowl victory showed the players still believe in, and perform for, Claeys and this coaching staff 14 months after taking over for Jerry Kill. That ought to pull some weight when deciding whether to retain the second-year coach.

“We’ve got a resilient group of guys, some guys had to step up and play on defense and I’m proud of the way this team fought,” Gophers running back Rodney Smith told ESPN after the game.

Washington State entered the game averaging more than 40 points and 370 yards passing, but Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense withered in the face of an inspired group of kids in the maroon and gold.

Playing without four of their top defensive backs because of suspensions from a university investigation into an alleged sexual assault, the Gophers defense executed coordinator Jay Sawvel’s crafty game plan to perfection. The players executing Sawvel’s scheme would have been almost unimaginable two months ago.

It was sophomore walk-on Blake Cashman tearing through another opponent for a game-high 12 tackles and a sack. It was senior Jalen Myrick being challenged on three straight pass plays in a single possession and not allowing a completion.

And on the biggest play of the night, it was junior safety Kunle Ayinde, who’d played only sparingly since his blunders at Penn State in early October, with a fourth-down interception. His turnover led to Smith’s touchdown that gave the Gophers a 17-6 lead with 2:06 remaining in the game.

“Minnesota gets a lot of credit for playing the way they played,” Leach told the media in his postgame press conference. “They ought to be very proud of that team.”

The Gophers constantly pressured Cougars junior quarterback Luke Falk, using multiple defensive fronts and alignments to sack him on three occasions. He threw for just 264 yards, leading the team on a late touchdown drive to crack double digits against a secondary that lost backup cornerback Coney Durr to injury and safety Duke McGhee to ejection for another targeting call.

Sawvel’s motley crew also kept receivers in front of them and tackled well. They allowed just five completions of 10 yards or more until the Cougars’ final drive and held them to a third-down conversion rate below 37 percent.

“As coaches, I think it’s your job to find out what kids do best,” Claeys said in his postgame interview with ESPN. “That’s all I told the guys on defense. Let’s line up and do what they do best.”

Throughout the season, Gophers players and coaches repeatedly pointed to the closeness of the team as one of its strengths. It was apparent again Tuesday as few people outside the Gophers locker room believed the team had a chance to pull off the victory after a tumultuous three weeks in Dinkytown.

“We wanna to play for each other, we wanna go hard for each other,” said Gophers linebacker Nick Rallis earlier this season. “There’s not a day where you can show up and not give it your all because it’s not gonna go on this team.”

A bowl game victory shouldn’t decide a coach’s fate, especially after everything that’s transpired off the field this season. It’s now up to Coyle to take a hard look at the totality of the program and decide if it’s on the correct path with Claeys.

The football element involved with that decision has been answered.