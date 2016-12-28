LISTEN NOW
The Ride with Reusse
LIVE ON 1500

gophers

Previous Story Gophers blow chance to beat Michigan State, lose in overtime in Big Ten opener

Mark Coyle issues brief statement on Tracy Claeys that doesn’t mention job status

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 28, 2016 3:40 pm

One sentence. Forty-eight words.

Zero commitment.

Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle issued a statement Wednesday that addressed head football coach Tracy Claeys, and the upshot is that the two will reflect on what’s gone down this year.

“Now that our football team has completed its season following an exciting win in Tuesday night’s Holiday Bowl, Coach Claeys and I will take this opportunity to reflect on this past season before sitting down together to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program.”

Claeys and the shorthanded Gophers surprised the college football world by upsetting the favored Washington State in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday. That win gave Claeys nine total wins this season after an 8-4 regular season record qualified the Gophers for the bowl game.

Holiday Bowl upset further complicates Coyle’s decision on Tracy Claeys

But off the football field, there was a messy ordeal that dragged out through nearly the entire season and culminated in 10 players getting indefinitely suspended, a threatened bowl-game boycott and then the reversal of that decision less than 48 hours later after a leaked internal report published graphic allegations for the public to read about the 10 players in question.

There’s been outside speculation that the alleged sex-assault scandal – and Claeys’ reaction to it—could cost the head coach his job.

But Coyle didn’t say that Wednesday in his one-sentence press release.

If Claeys is eventually fired as the team’s head coach, it appears that it won’t be for football reasons.

Topics:
Gophers gophers
Leave A Comment
  • linus

    Just noting that Pitino kept his job after last year’s sex-tape scandal and the worst b-ball season in Gopher history.

  • Sid

    If the U really wanted to make a move they would and should have done it before the bowl game. Waiting until the bowl result and a possible win only forces them to look badly by firing a guy who just won 9 games at the U of Minnesota of all places (say what you will about the schedule). Now, if they want to use the suspension and aftermath as the reason for the firing then that is quite another thing. But why wait this long? I think Coyle meets with Claeys, they go over what has transpired and what will be expected, and they keep him at his low salary and low years. Off-field issues aside, I think Claeys is a decent coach…but I am not sure he is a long-term head coach of a major Division 1 program. The recruiting angle is a major component and the Gophers are getting mauled in that area. And that only catches up with this program. Claeys cannot continue to coach here getting 2-star kids year after year, especially with that vanilla offense he insists on running.




gophers

Previous Story Gophers blow chance to beat Michigan State, lose in overtime in Big Ten opener