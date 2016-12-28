Mark Coyle issues brief statement on Tracy Claeys that doesn’t mention job status

One sentence. Forty-eight words.

Zero commitment.

Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle issued a statement Wednesday that addressed head football coach Tracy Claeys, and the upshot is that the two will reflect on what’s gone down this year.

“Now that our football team has completed its season following an exciting win in Tuesday night’s Holiday Bowl, Coach Claeys and I will take this opportunity to reflect on this past season before sitting down together to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program.”

Claeys and the shorthanded Gophers surprised the college football world by upsetting the favored Washington State in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday. That win gave Claeys nine total wins this season after an 8-4 regular season record qualified the Gophers for the bowl game.

But off the football field, there was a messy ordeal that dragged out through nearly the entire season and culminated in 10 players getting indefinitely suspended, a threatened bowl-game boycott and then the reversal of that decision less than 48 hours later after a leaked internal report published graphic allegations for the public to read about the 10 players in question.

There’s been outside speculation that the alleged sex-assault scandal – and Claeys’ reaction to it—could cost the head coach his job.

But Coyle didn’t say that Wednesday in his one-sentence press release.

If Claeys is eventually fired as the team’s head coach, it appears that it won’t be for football reasons.