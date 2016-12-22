One creative idea that could be Gophers only chance in Holiday Bowl

There aren’t many football similarities between Tracy Claeys and Mike Leach.

Claeys coaches a throwback style of football predicated on stopping the run defensively and wearing out opponents with a run-heavy, ball-control offense. Any unconventional decision making has been limited to some late-game 2-point conversions in his 18 games as the Gophers leader.

Leach, who was once dubbed the “mad scientist of football” in a 60 Minutes profile, could care less about establishing the run. Washington State’s headman has coached the Air Raid offense for the better part of two decades, and his teams still drop back to pass on 65 to 75 percent of plays, which is traditionally near the top in the NCAA.

The Holiday Bowl is a nightmare matchup for the Gophers defense with four of its top defensive backs suspended for the game, including three of the top five cornerbacks. Couple that with a Cougars’ defense perfectly assembled to stymie the Gophers offense — third in the Pac-12 against the run, second from last against the pass — and it appears even more one-sided.

If there was ever a time for Claeys and the coaching staff to be eccentric, this is it.

“When you go to bowl games,” Claeys said Wednesday, “there’s a common line that you know, it doesn’t do you any good – you can’t put them on the plane and bring them home with you, and so you usually see a few more lively plays.”

Trick plays or new wrinkles are fine, but that’s won’t be enough in San Diego. This staff needs to get creative with defensive personnel and the offensive game plan against the Cougars.

The Gophers shorthanded secondary will have only two starters, cornerback Jalen Myrick and safety Damarius Travis, available against Leach’s Air Raid offense. Duke McGhee, Julian Huff and Kunle Ayinde have all seen action this season at safety, which should help fill Antoine Winfield Jr.’s lineup spot.

Zo Craighton or Coney Durr will probably start opposite Myrick at corner, but neither has played much defensive back since the non-conference schedule. Graduate transfer Eric Amoako is also a candidate for more time, but his action has also been limited.

“It’s probably not the perfect opponent to have that happen against,” said Gophers defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel after the suspensions were announced.

It is the perfect opponent, however, to get creative and pull a player or two over from the offense. The top candidates to help with defensive depth would be Melvin Holland Jr. or Hunter Register. Both played defensive back in high school.

Holland’s skill set is closer to a cornerback, though, which is the biggest area of need. He wouldn’t need to play many snaps, but players are bound to get tired against an up-tempo team like Washington State.

When asked Wednesday if any offensive players advocated switching to the other side of the ball, Claeys chuckled, but then left it a possibility.

“That would be interesting,” Claeys said. “That’d be a good game-time treat to have somebody to help us out back there.”

Offensively, there needs to be an unprecedented commitment to throwing the ball downfield. In Washington State’s four losses this season, opponents have thrown for an average of 370 yards on just 37 attempts per game. None of the teams totaled more yards on the ground than through the air, and only one (Colorado) broke the 200-yard mark rushing.

Some of the Cougars’ issues against the pass stem from their anemic pass rush. They registered just three sacks in their four losses and only 18 during the season, which ranked last in the Pac-12 and near the bottom nationally.

Since protecting Mitch Leidner shouldn’t be an issue, there’s no reason for this offense to be conservative.

“But what if we rush for 400?,” said Claeys when asked about the need for a prolific passing game. “We won’t, but obviously, I think most importantly it will be a field position game. On a short field with that type of offense, you’re setting yourself up for a long day.”

Claeys can play the field position game all he wants, but there’s no chance the Gophers win this game without Leidner being close to 300 yards passing and the offense scoring at least 35 points. It’s up to offensive coordinator Jay Johnson to be aggressive through the air to give the team a fighting chance.

After everything that’s transpired — with the 10 suspensions, a short-lived team boycott and questions about Claeys’ future — few people are expecting the Gophers to win the game. The bizarre circumstances provide the coaches more freedom to try anything and everything to reach nine wins for the first time since 2003.

Come on, Tracy, get a little crazy.