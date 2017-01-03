3 keys for the Gophers at the North Star College Cup

The No. 6 Gopher men’s hockey team participates in the North Star College Cup this weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

After a four-year run, the North Star College Cup will come to an end after this weekend. When the teams from the old WCHA joined new conferences, this tournament was supposed to be a way of continuing old rivalries. However with teams establishing identities in their new conferences; low turnout rates; rising ticket prices and a barrage of other factors, the tournament will be no more after this weekend.

Even with that dark cloud hovering over the tournament, this weekend is still very important for the Gophers as it’s the last time they’ll face a non-conference teams in the regular season. So far, Minnesota has played well outside of the Big Ten, posting a 8-4-2 record in non-conference play. This year’s tournament will feature No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth, No. 20 Bemidji State and St. Cloud State.

Here are 3 keys this weekend for the Gophers.

1. Get the monkey off your back

Not only is this weekend indicative of where the Gophers will be seeded for the NCAA Tournament, it’s also a chance to get some respect back against in-state teams. Over the last 17 games against Minnesota based schools, the Gophers have posted a record 2-15 against in-state teams. Both those wins came against Minnesota-State Mankato, the team that’s sitting out this year’s tournament.

Minnesota-Duluth has won six straight against the Gophers, St. Cloud has won four straight and Bemidji beat the Gophers in last year’s tournament. Again, the wins this weekend are important for where they’ll be come March, but victories against your in-state brethren will earn some respect back too.

2. Winning faceoffs

The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs have been on top of the polls for a good portion of the season. They have a solid offense and one of the best goaltenders in the nation in Hunter Miska. But an area they’ve struggled with all season long is faceoffs as they’re winning just 47 percent of draws. Only 13 other teams in division 1 college hockey have posted a lower figure.

Losing Tommy Novak was a big blow for the Gophers as the sophomore was winning 53 percent of his draws this season. But Justin Kloos and Vinni Lettieri have been excellent in the dot all year, having won 55 and 53 percent of their faceoffs. Mike Szmatula – who’s played more center lately – and Leon Bristedt have also done their part, winning over 50 percent of their draws too.

The only player that’s consistently struggled in the dot this season in Darin Romanko. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see Kloos and Lettieri taking the majority of faceoffs when the puck is either in the offensive or defensive zone. Minnesota has to attack Duluth’s weakness on Friday; if they don’t things could get ugly.

3. Get the power play rolling

Special teams have been a big emphasis this season for the Gophers. Their penalty kill has drastically improved from last season and their power play has been clipping over 20 percent most of the season. However since the calendar turned to 2017, the power play has been quiet as Minnesota has gone just 3-21 on the man advantage in 2017.

If the Gophers face Bemidji on Saturday, it’s only going to get tougher as the Beavers have the best penalty kill in the nation this season. St. Cloud State has done a solid job too having allowed just 14 power play goals. But Minnesota-Duluth hasn’t been as steady, as opponents have converted 20 percent of their power plays.

Although the Gophers haven’t been as dominant in their last four games, it’s most-likely a matter of time before their power play starts to break through again.

Puck drop between the Gophers and Bulldogs is at 7 p.m. on Friday. If Minnesota defeats Duluth, they’ll play at the same time on Saturday, but if they lose, they’ll face the loser of the St. Cloud and Bemidji State game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.