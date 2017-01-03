3 takeaways from split between Gophers men’s hockey, Wisconsin Badgers

The No. 7 Gopher men’s hockey team took a split this weekend against the Wisconsin Badgers.

After blowing a two-goal lead on Friday night, the Gophers were still pulled off an overtime win, 4-3. On Saturday things were off to a solid start as Minnesota was leading 2-1 after the first period. But after that, the wheels came off the bus as Wisconsin responded with five goals in their 5-3 win over the Gophers.

Saturday’s loss also snapped the team’s seven-game winning streak, which was the longest winning streak in more than a decade.

Here are three takeaways from this weekend’s series against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Old tendencies make a comeback

In December Minnesota’s coaching staff called out the team for not doing their due diligence when it came to blocking shots. For the most part, they were refereeing to the forwards and not necessarily the blue liners. Before their winning streak was snapped on Saturday, the Gophers were doing a solid job of blocking shots and disrupting those lanes. Unfortunately those old tendencies returned on Saturday and it cost Minnesota a potential win.

“I didn’t think we played very heavy below the dots in our end,” Lucia said after Saturday’s loss. “That’s on all of us. It was too individual and not enough as a group of five tonight.”

Their 29 blocked shots on Friday were the most in a single-game since 2014. Senior defenseman Jake Bischoff blocked 7 pucks this weekend. His 54 block shots are the most in the Big Ten this season. What’s also disappointing about Saturday’s loss is the fact that Schierhorn’s numbers took a big hit. The goaltender played well this weekend but was hung out to dry on Saturday.

Following Friday’s win, Schierhorn finally had his GAA at a more respectable number at 2.65. However after Saturday’s shellacking, his GAA has ballooned over 3 which is where its been for most of the season.

Cammarata back in the lineup

With sophomore Tommy Novak out for the rest of the year, Lucia slid Vinni Lettieri over to center. But he also opted to put Taylor Cammarata back in the lineup, joining Lettieri and Leon Bristedt on the second line. Despite playing 115 games in his first three years at the U of M, Cammarata has been a healthy scratch multiple times this season. Despite being out of the lineup, Cammarata is going to get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to playing time. He assisted the first goal of the weekend on a nice pass to Leon Bristedt.

“They had some chances,” Lucia said after Friday’s win. “There were some good shifts. Cammy had an assist on the one goal; now they have to start developing some chemistry.”

Lucia mentioned they’ll look at the film to gauge how well the three played, but the trio did a solid job at creating scoring chances.

The Kloos was loose

Senior captain Justin Kloos led by example this weekend. The Lakeville native netted the game-winning goal on Friday night, in a multi-point game. He also scored a goal on Saturday. He should have had another goal on Friday too, but a referee waived it off and Kloos was livid.

In the postgame he mentioned he had to cool off a bit before asking for an explanation. Although he disagreed with the call, he ended up netting the game winner anyway. It was his fourth game-winning goal this season – which leads the Big Ten – and it was the 11th time in his career he secured the game-winning goal.

During the team’s winning streak, Kloos has registered at least a point in all seven games tallying 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during that stretch.

What’s on tap?

With the split this weekend the Gophers move to 14-6-2 overall and 6-2-0 in Big Ten play. Next up for Minnesota is the North Star College Cup at the Xcel Energy Center next weekend.