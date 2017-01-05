5 takeaways after Gophers’ losing streak hits 5 games with loss to Maryland

It’s definitely a pattern now.

Not just the losses piling up for the Gophers, now on a five-game losing streak. It’s also the way they’re losing these games: They’re not coming up with the clutch plays to win these close games.

The latest in this particular skid was a 85-78 loss to No. 22/23 Maryland (19-2, 7-1) Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena. That makes five Big Ten losses in a row. Throw out the 65-47 game at Michigan State and the Gophers (15-7, 3-6) have lost the other four games by seven points or less and one in overtime.

“I think there’s a trend,” said head coach Richard Pitino, talking about the close games. “And I think they’re uniquely different. Mentally we’ve just got to overcome that hurdle. We’ve got to break through.”

Breaking through with the clutch plays once didn’t just didn’t happen for the Gophers at the end of this one. Close games or not, the games still all have Ls next to them in the scorebook. They’re a young team that had some young moments during this game, Pitino said.

Here are five takeaways from the latest Gophers loss, 85-78 to Maryland.

1. Gophers had the jump early but let another halftime lead slip away.

The Barn was loud a few times during the game, with 11,191 fans packed in the stands. But it was probably the most electric during the 13-0 and then 19-5 runs the Gophers went on early in the game after getting down 8-2. All of a sudden, they were up 21-13 and took control. They dunked the ball three times in the span of about a minute. The first was Akeem Springs with a one-handed slam, then Reggie Lynch. Then freshman Eric Curry came up with a block, resulting in a fast break for Springs for another slam dunk.

Meanwhile, Maryland was held without a field goal for 7:39. The Gophers took a 33-26 lead into halftime. Freshman Amir Coffey led with 11 points and was 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Unfortunately, he was also held scoreless in the second half, but he finished with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

2. For Pitino, it all came down the last 90 seconds of the game.

After a tight second half, the game was tied 76-76 with 1:47 left. The dagger was a 3-pointer from Kevin Huerter with 1:31 remaining. Murphy made a basket and drew a foul but failed to make it a 3-point play with a free throw, which would have tied the game again.

“We were right there,” Pitino said.

Instead, Maryland got their remaining points from the free-throw line. Murphy turned the ball over, then with 36.2 ticks left, Mason decided to foul Jackson.

Pitino said he wanted the team to play defense.

“I don’t know why he fouled,” Pitino said. “So it was obviously a miscommunication.”

Down 4 points, Mason took the ball down the court and missed a jumper. Springs took a shot at a long 3-pointer but missed. A few extra free throws near the end for Maryland gave them the cushion after the score was tied at 76-76.

3. Akeem Springs played another outstanding game, then took the loss hard.

Springs started for the Gophers once again and was the team’s leading scorer with 23 points, 4 rebounds and a trio of 3-pointers. It looked early on this season like he’d be the guy set up to take all the 3-pointers and make that his go-to shot. He’s certainly had success from beyond the arc (), but he’s put points on the board in other ways, too, driving the lane for a lay-up sometimes or even going for the dunk like he did Saturday. He’s turned into a leader on this Gophers team.

Still, the redshirt senior took the latest loss rather hard, putting the blame in his shoulders. He said that in college basketball, it’s the seniors that make the big plays and he didn’t do that in this game.

“We lost because I didn’t make the plays down the stretch,” Springs said. “There’s some rebounds that I didn’t get. Got to tip your hat off to them (Maryland), but this game’s on me.”

4. Maryland’s freshmen scored 55 points.

There’s no doubt Minnesota is a team on the younger side. But Maryland got 55 points from three freshmen to help win Saturday’s game. 6-7 forward Justin Jackson put up a game-high 28 points and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds. He was 5-for-8 from the line and made all five 3-pointers he attempted.

Guard Huerter put up 19 of his own, including another five 3-pointers. These two were flawless when they got the ball beyond the arc. It helped pad Maryland’s 3-point percentage at 11-for-18 as a team. It was one of the key stats that kept them in the game.

5. Defense lacked in the second half.

The Gophers are a team that came in letting teams shoot 39 percent against them. That worked out in the first half (35.7 percent), but Maryland made 20 or 31 field goals in the second half and shot 50.8 percent for the game.

They had good ball movement for 38 minutes before it broke down at the end, Pitino said.

“Obviously defensively some breakdowns in the second half,” Pitino said. “We were terrific defensively in the first, not so good in the second.”