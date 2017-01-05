5 takeaways for the Gophers at the North Star College Cup

The No. 6 Gopher men’s hockey team won the consolation game of the North Star College Cup this weekend in St. Paul; finishing in third place out of the four teams.

The North Star College Cup came to an end this weekend after a four-year run. This weekend’s series was Minnesota’s last chance to beef up its non-conference portion of their schedule, as they’ll finish the regular season against Big Ten opponents. The Gophers were simply bested by arguably the best team in college hockey on Friday night, losing to the No. 1 Duluth Bulldogs 3-2. But they were able to rebound for a 4-0 win over the Bemdiji State Beavers in the consolation game.

Here are 5 takeaways from this weekend at the North Star College Cup.

1. Duluth is legit

The Duluth Bulldogs came into the weekend ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in both respective college hockey polls. Their ranking is well deserved because this Bulldogs team is legit. Even with Minnesota receiving six power plays; winning the faceoff battle; outshooting Duluth 38-29, the Bulldogs didn’t skip a beat. It was just the third time this season the Gophers lost in regulation when outshooting their opponent. Essentially the Gophers did everything they were supposed to do and still weren’t able to pull off the win. It’s the best team they’ve played this season hands down.

“I like the way we played, I liked a lot of things we did, we had 39 shots,” Lucia said after Friday’s loss. “We played a really good team, a really veteran team. I liked a lot of the thing we did tonight. I thought we had good battle level; I had no issue with how we played.”

Lucia also added that sometimes you lose when you playing well and you can also win with a lousy performance. It seemed like the Gophers had a glass half-full kind of approach after the loss. Duluth is the top ranked team in the pairwise, and pending an epic collapse, they’re well on track to be the top seed in the NCAA tournament.

2. An ugly trend continues for the Gophers

Duluth extended its winning streak to seven games against the Gophers in their win on Friday. The loss also added on the Gophers’ woes against in-state teams. Now they did rebound for a victory against Bemidji State on Saturday, but, a 3-16 record in your last 19 games against in-state teams isn’t ideal. Although the Gophers hosted this tournament every year, it was the third straight year the U of M failed to win in the opening night of the tournament.

Despite being a top-ten team for most of the season, some could argue there’s still asterisk on the season because of their continued struggles in-state schools. The U of M played six games against in-state schools this season and went 2-4. They’re 13-3-2 against everyone else.

3. Depth pays off

Lucia refuses to label a “top-line” on his team, but it’s no secret that the Rem Pitlick-Justin Kloos-Tyler Sheehy line is Minnesota’s top line. However that line was quiet this weekend. Kloos scored both goals: one on 6-4 advantage and the other was an empty netter. Even with a quieter weekend, Lucia was proud of the depth that came through.

“You’re not going to have the same guys score every night,” Lucia said. “But can other guys to step forward? That’s the thing that’s hurt us in this tournament. It’s good for us we needed the win.”

All four lines scored a goal this weekend. As Lucia noted, you’ll need that kind of depth if you’re going to make a run at the NCAA Tournament.

4. Special teams does its part

The Gophers have had a consistent power play this season, but it’s been quiet in 2017. Minnesota came into this weekend just 3-21 on the power play since the calendar turned. In Friday night’s loss to the Bulldogs, the Gophers were able to add two power-play goals from Brent Gates Jr. and Justin Kloos.

Taylor Cammarata added a goal on the man advantage in Saturday’s win over Bemidji too. It was just the second goal of the season for Cammarata, who’s finally found a consistent role on this team after being scratched a few times this season.

On other end, the Gophers were in the penalty box a lot this weekend. Even though Duluth registered a power-play goal that proved to be the game-winner, as a whole, they played well on the penalty kill killing off 9-10 penalties this weekend.

5. Gates continues big season

Sophomore Brent Gates Jr. continues to pile on goals in his second season at the University of Minnesota. Gates scored two more goals on Friday, giving him 11 on the season. With his assist on Saturday, he’s also in the midst of a career high four-game point streak.

“He’s made a step from his freshman year,” Lucia said. “Now he’s a more confident player, you can see he had the hands and he scored when he gets the opportunity.”

Lucia also mentioned that Gates suffered a gruesome leg injury in his senior of high school and the road to recovery may have lingered into his freshman season. The Michigan native scored just three goals last season.

What’s on tap?

After the weekend, the Gophers are 15-7-2 overall and 6-2-0 in Big Ten play. They’ll return to conference play next weekend at Mariucci Arena against No. 4 Penn State.