5 takeaways from the Gophers sweep of the Michigan Wolverines

The No. 9 Gopher men’s hockey team swept the University of Michigan Wolverines over the weekend. With the win, Minnesota extends its winning streak to six games.

Six weeks ago, the team had just begun conference play. At the time they were just a game over .500. Flash-forward to mid-January and the team has won six straight games and is firing on all cylinders.

The Michigan Wolverines ended Minnesota’s season last year at the Big Ten Conference Tournament. In their first meeting since March of 2016, the Gophers got their revenge by sweeping the Wolverines, 5-2 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday.

Here are five takeaways from this weekend’s series:

Sheehy leads the way

Tyler Sheehy came into the series already leading the team in points and the junior from Burnsville continues to pile them on. In Friday’s win, he collected 4 points, 2 goals, 2 assists.

It was the fifth time this season Sheehy had a multi-goal game; his seventh goal in his last nine games and his tenth point in his last 12 games. After Saturday’s win, he’s second in the Big Ten conference in points with 28.

Shots galore

We knew coming into the weekend the Gophers were going to generate a lot offensive chances and, boy, did they ever. Minnesota rifled a season-high 45 shots on net in Friday’s win and followed total up with 28 shots on Saturday.

“We’ve been putting everything to net,” junior Vinni Lettieri said after their win on Saturday. “That’s a great reason why we’ve had success; we got to keep to doing that day-in and day-out.

With the wins this weekend they’re 12-2-2 when outshooting their opponent.

Pitlick playing with pace

Freshman Rem Pitlick came into the season with a ton of hype. Last season in the USHL he set a league record for points. He’s skated on the top line with Justin Kloos for a good portion of the season, registering 11 assists. However he’s only lit the lamp three times coming into the weekend.

Back in December the coaching staff wanted to see him shoot the puck more. Pitlick scored Minnesota’s first goal on Friday and slapped 5 pucks on net this weekend and the coaching staff was impressed.

“He played with pace tonight,” Lucia said after Saturday’s win. “That’s the key for him is to continue to get him play with pace. He’s such a strong skater; he’s got that separation speed. Especially when he has the puck. Some guys can’t skate as fast when they have the puck, and he can.”

Penalty kill stepping up

Before this weekend’s series, Don Lucia told reporters the team has spent more time on the special teams this year than probably ever before and rightfully so. Last season they had the sixth-worst penalty kill in the nation but their hard work this year is paying off.

So far Minnesota is killing over 85 percent of its opponent’s power plays this season and during their five-game winning streak, it’s a perfect 22-22

Lettieri’s hat-trick

Vinni Lettieri netted a hat-trick on Saturday. One on the power play; one on a penalty shot and an empty-netter. Even though the shootout goal was pretty, Lettieri’s celebration was even better. Check out the video below.

A penalty shot goal by Lettieri puts @GopherHockey up 3-0 over @umichhockey in the 3rd. Watch now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/LOwlNhMvJi pic.twitter.com/IJjKTc9YNJ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 15, 2017

Lucia commented to reporters after the game that he thought about declining the penalty shot and taking the power play instead. However with the atmosphere at Mariucci Arena buzzing and Letierri having a solid season (11 goals on the year) he thought why not and it payed it off.

What’s on tap?

With the win the Gophers are 13-5-2 overall and 6-1-0 in Big Ten play. They’ll travel to Madison next week to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.