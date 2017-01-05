5 takeaways from the Mariucci Classic for the Gopher men’s hockey team

The Gophers team took care of business this weekend at the Mariucci Classic in Dinkytown. Minnesota cruised to victory on Friday winning 5-1 and won the championship game on Saturday 6-1 over UMass.

It’s the 14th time in 26 years the Gopher men’s hockey team won the tournament.

There wasn’t an area of the game the team didn’t dominate this weekend. They capitalized on the power play, their penalty kill was perfect and goaltender Eric Schierhorn continues to build confidence after a rocky first couple months of the season.

Here are 5 takeaways from this weekend’s series from Mariucci Arena.

Mission accomplished

Although the three teams that were in town this weekend weren’t exactly scary competition, the Gophers did what they were supposed to do – and that’s dominate. They didn’t trail at any point during the weekend.

The biggest reason they missed the NCAA Tournament last year was due to their non-conference record. So far this season Minnesota is 8-4-2 against non-conference teams.

They’ll have just two more non-conference games and that’ll be at the North Star Cup at the end of January. Which will carry a ton of merit in their quest to getting back to the NCAA Tournament.

Gates Jr. nets a hat trick

Brent Gates Jr. continues to impress in his sophomore season with the Gophers. The Michigan native scored just three goals last season and he’s already up to nine this year. In Friday’s win over Mercyhurst, Gates Jr. netted a hat trick.

The first of his Gopher career, but certinaly not the first of playing career. He told reporters after the game he’s lost count on how many he’s had.

“It’s a great feeling, I don’t know how many hat tricks I’ve had in my life,” Gates Jr. said. “It’s one of those if you’re trying to work hard and doing the right thing, those bounces happen from time to time.”

He would of had another goal on Saturday too but the referees waved it off due to goaltender interference.

Schierhorn getting better

For the second consecutive weekend Schierhorn helped the Gophers earn a sweep. Sure his numbers aren’t ideal – 2.81GAA and an .888SV% coming into Saturday’s game – but he’s gaining confidence and that’s the most important thing for him.

After not seeing a lot of shots in the team’s last series against Michigan State, Schierhorn saw a healthy amount this weekend. Stopping 60-62 pucks this weekend

“I thought Eric played really well in net tonight,” Lucia said after Friday’s win. “We know how important that is for our team in the second half of the season. He should be feeling really good about his game.”

Power play picking up

Mercyhurst came into the weekend with one of the worst penalty kills in the nation and the Gophers power play took advantage. They netted two power-play goals on Friday and then followed up with two more in their win over UMAss on Saturday.

Tyler Sheehy, Mike Szmatula and Gates Jr. all scored on the power play this weekend.

Minnesota’s power play was quiet over their last four games but it’s still one of the best in the nation. After this weekend, the Gophers power play is clipping at 24 percent this season.

Perfect PK

Minnesota’s penalty kill was perfect this weekend killing off all 12 penalties. Any coach or player will tell you your best penalty killer is your goaltender, but the team itself did a tremendous jobs of shutting down lanes too.

Considering how many penalties the referees called this weekend, it’s pretty remarkable.

What’s on tap?

With the wins the Gophers are 11-5-2 on the season and will be back in action next weekend on home ice against Michigan.