Done deal: Tracy Claeys fired as Gophers football coach

A week after the Gophers football team beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, head coach Tracy Claeys was fired on Tuesday along with most of the rest of his coaching staff, according to a press release from the university. Coaches Dan O’Brien and Mike Sherels will remain with the program during the transition to a new coaching staff.

Claeys had just completed the first season of a three-year contract at Minnesota. The decision comes after Claeys led the Gophers to a 9-4 overall record and 5-4 mark in the Big Ten and won a second consecutive bowl game. The Gophers’ nine victories were their most since Glen Mason went 10-3 in 2003.

The University announced a press conference will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“I made a difficult decision today on behalf of the University of Minnesota,” Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. “With the support of Board of Regents’ leadership and President Eric Kaler, I have decided to take the Gophers football team in a different direction with new coaching leadership.

“I determined that the football program must move in a new direction to address challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program. We need strong leadership to take Gopher football to the next level and address these challenges. This decision is about the future of Minnesota football. Moving forward, we need a leader who sets high expectations athletically, academically, and socially.”

Although Coyle, in his first year as Gophers AD, gave Claeys a vote of confidence following the Gophers’ loss at Wisconsin in their Big Ten finale, things changed dramatically on Dec. 13 when 10 players were suspended after an investigation by the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA).

That investigation was conducted as the result of an alleged sexual assault on Sept. 2 that involved several players and did not result in charges being pressed by the Hennepin County attorney’s office.

After the university announced the suspensions, Gophers players decided to boycott all team activities and not play in the Holiday Bowl. Claeys aligned himself with his players, tweeting, “Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!”

The tweet raised questions about Claeys’ future with the program since it wasn’t in line with the stance taken by university president Eric Kaler and Coyle. Two days after beginning the boycott, players decided to end their walk out, return to practice and play in the game.

What isn’t clear is who will replace Claeys but one name sure to be mentioned prominently will be that of Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck, who led his Mid-American Conference team to a 13-1 record this season. The Broncos suffered their first loss of the season on Monday in the Cotton Bowl against Wisconsin. Former LSU coach Les Miles also remains on the market and would be a big-name hire.

There was enough speculation following the Holiday Bowl about whether Claeys would return that Coyle issued a statement last week that said both sides would take some time “to reflect” before sitting down to address the future. The reality is that both had plans for the holidays. The Star Tribune reported last weekend that the meeting would take place on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Claeys had been with the Gophers program since 2011, having followed former coach Jerry Kill from Northern Illinois (another Mid-American Conference school). Claeys served as Kill’s defensive coordinator until late October 2015, when Kill stepped down for heath-related reasons. Claeys took over as interim coach, leading the Gophers to a 2-4 overall record and 1-4 mark in the Big Ten. He had the interim tag dropped from his title in November 2015.

Beth Goetz, who was serving as the Gophers’ interim athletic director at the time, rewarded Claeys with a three-year, $4.5 million contract but the deal included a buyout that would cost the Gophers only $250,000 per remaining season on Claeys’ contract.

There were some who felt Coyle might decide to hire his own football coach after this season, but after losing to Wisconsin, the Gophers AD issued a statement that appeared to indicate Claeys and his coaching staff were going to get some long-term security.

“Now that our regular season is complete, Tracy and I have begun to discuss this past season and the plan for our program moving forward,” Coyle said. “He is our head football coach. As is the case with every one of our head coaches, he has my full support. I will do whatever I can to help him and our students achieve at the highest levels.

“Our football program has now won eight games in the regular season three times in four seasons. We expect that our program will continue to grow, and I am committed to putting us in a position to do so. This includes working with Coach Claeys to evaluate where we need to improve and what each of us can do to ensure we meet our expectations.”

Less than a month later, that security began to evaporate and on Tuesday the Gophers decided it would be best to go in a new direction when it came to their football coach.