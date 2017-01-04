Fleck or bust? Coyle’s bold move gives him only one choice for new Gophers coach

Even with the modest success the team earned in his first full season as head coach, there was a growing feeling Tracy Claeys was never going to be Mark Coyle’s long-term solution to lead the Gophers football program.

That suspicion was confirmed Tuesday afternoon when the University of Minnesota Athletics Director fired Claeys a week after his team’s season ended. Claeys’ public support of his player’s decision to boycott football activities due to the lack of information regarding 10 players’ suspensions ultimately gave Coyle the opportunity to steer the program in a different direction.

Coyle didn’t demonstrate much foresight in handling the player suspensions and subsequent fallout — his first significant decision as AD at Minnesota. His choice to fire Claeys will be judged on his insistence that Tuesday’s choice was not reactionary, but made in the “best long-term interest of our football program.”

“There’s no reason we can’t compete at the highest level,” Coyle said.

Hopefully, the relative silence regarding Claeys since the Gophers’ Holiday Bowl upset was because Coyle already had his next coach in mind. If Coyle’s statement is truly what he believes, then he needs to have a private jet ready to bring Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck to Dinkytown as the Gophers new headman.

I’ll admit I’m still not entirely sold on Fleck’s shtick, but he’s the lone candidate remaining at this late juncture who can satisfy Coyle’s vision. He’s young (36), energetic, and the type of stylish and boisterous leader that would generate excitement in the hyper-competitive Twin Cities sports market.

Some of his sound bites, including the “row the boat” mantra, draw comparisons to everyone’s favorite windbag, Tim Brewster, but Brewster had never b een a head coach, or even a coordinator at the college or professional level when the Gophers hired him.

Fleck, while still in his head-coaching infancy, has led Western Michigan for four seasons and twice been named MAC Coach of the Year. He has won eight or more games in three straight seasons, which equals the number of eight-win campaigns the Western Michigan program posted in the 15 years before his arrival in 2013.

Travis Haney, a national college football writer for 24-7 Sports, reported Monday that multiple sources were “keeping an eye on” Fleck as a candidate if Claeys was fired. After the decision was made public Tuesday afternoon, he tweeted that several of his sources said, “Minnesota would not have fired Claeys unless Fleck was coming.”

Let’s hope so, because Claeys getting relieved of his duties had little to do with the on-field performance. The Gophers won 11 games with him as their leader and were competitive in all the losses, losing by an average of just under eight points.

Still, there were multiple Saturdays this fall at TCF Bank Stadium worthy of a sellout crowd — in terms of beautiful fall weather and the Gophers on-field success — and not a single time did 51,000 show up at The Bank.

That’s a problem in your largest revenue-generating sport.

“We’ve got a phenomenal football stadium,” Coyle said. “We’ve got the Athletes’ Village, a great product that is going to be done a year from now. We have a world-class institution academically. We have all the pieces of the puzzle. And I made the decision today because I feel moving forward we can find a leader who embraces what Minnesota is and what we do well here.”

Fleck’s hiring would also allow the program to quickly turn the page on this messy situation once the formal hearings on the EOAA conclusions take place in the coming weeks. His dynamic personality would appeal to many Gophers fans, which was an area the more cerebral and straight-shooting Claeys was definitely lacking.

He’s also very deft at keeping his program in the limelight, which is an added bonus when trying to make traction with young recruits. Other names might be tossed around, but none of them would generate a buzz around the state like Fleck.

“We’ve got the pieces of the puzzle,” Coyle said. “Now we are going to find a leader [to get us] where we all want to go to, which is winning the Big Ten Conference and winning a bowl game and graduating our student athletes with class and integrity.”

That leader is waiting in Kalamazoo, Michigan.