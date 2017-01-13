Gopher men’s hockey: 3 keys against the Michigan Wolverines

The No. 9 Gopher men’s hockey team resumes Big Ten play this weekend against the University of Michigan.

It’s fair to assume no other team in Division-I college hockey has had a stranger schedule than the Gophers. Excluding the Mariucci Classic, Minnesota has played just two weekends in which both games were on home ice through 18 games this season.

They’ve already had two-bye weeks, to go along with their three-week break for the holidays in December. But starting this weekend, the Gophers will play every single weekend until the end of March; that includes the Big Ten tournament and an appearance at an NCAA Regional – assuming they’ll make one.

Buckle up.

With the regular season at its halfway point, here are 3 keys for the Gophers this weekend against the Michigan Wolverines.

1. Offense will shine

Historically these games have been a track meet for both teams, but this current Wolverines team is a lot different from a year ago. Last season Michigan had the most prolific offense in all of college hockey. This year’s team has taken a step backwards having scored just 48 goals in 18 games. Which is the second-lowest figure among Big Ten teams.

Minnesota’s offense has been one of the nations best averaging 3.72 goals per game this season. Although the Gophers don’t necessarily have an “elite top line” they have 3 lines that have steadily contributed all season, which is tough to slow down.

With that kind of depth it’s safe to assume Minnesota should have no problem generating offensive chances.

2. Schierhorn’s dialed in

After struggling along through the first two months of the season, it appears Eric Schierhorn has begun to turn a corner. If you were to look at numbers through 18 games – 2.71GAA and a .894 SV% – you could assume he’s been awful, but that’s not exactly accurate.

Over his last seven starts, Schierhorn has won five games while allowing two goals or less in four of those starts.

“I kidded him today, he looked like a goalie in practice,” Lucia said on Wednesday. “He had two good games before break; I think the break was good for him.”

Lucia went on to praise Schierhorn that he felt he was the bright spot at the Mariucci Classic two weekends ago.

Combining Schierhorn’s stellar play as of late and with the Wolverines having a less than stellar offense, Minnesota’s netminder should have no problem this weekend.

His identity going forward will probably play the biggest part in the Gophers returning to a regional.

3. Revenge on the mind

There were many reasons why the University of Minnesota missed the NCAA tournament last season. However – and I hate to be this guy – if the Gophers didn’t lose to this Michigan at the Big Ten Conference tournament championship last year, they would have made an NCAA Regional.

This weekend’s matchup will be the first meeting since that gut-punching loss. Even though you’re always satisfied when you win, there will be an extra sweet taste of victory if they can pull off two victories.

With only a few freshman on the current roster, the majority of this team hasn’t forgotten how their season ended ten months ago.

Puck drop from Mariucci this weekend is at 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

