Gophers need to come up with stronger finishes

The Gophers started their Big Ten season with a one-point, overtime loss at home to Michigan State, then a pair of close victories on the road against Purdue and Northwestern. The efforts landed them a spot on the national rankings list at No. 24. The bandwagon filled quickly.

Five games later, you can probably find a seat for you and all of your closest friends without a problem. Those two victories seem like a lifetime ago.

When games are so close near the end, it’s often the clutch plays and best finishers that earn the W. It hasn’t tilted in the Gophers’ favor much lately.

The Gophers have lost four straight conference games, including the latest 78-72 loss at Ohio State (13-8, 3-5) on Wednesday. The game at Michigan State was rough. Penn State was a tough outing though a winnable game for the Gophers. A heartbreaker came in the form of a 78-76 home loss to Wisconsin last weekend.

They’re now 15-6 and 3-5 in the Big Ten after starting the season 15-2 and showing promise with the upset road victories. Just looking at that win-loss column is tough to swallow for the Gophers. They just haven’t had a couple more answers they needed near the end of games sometimes, which could be just a mark of a young team.

At the risk of playing the moral-victory, what-if game, let’s take a look at a few of the ones that got away from the Gophers so far this season.

They had chances to win the Big Ten opener against Michigan State (75-74 overtime loss), at Penn State (52-50 loss), the border battle with Wisconsin (78-76 overtime loss) and at Ohio State (78-72). Regardless of what happened during the rest of the game before the final few minutes, the Gophers were still alive in the closing seconds.

But they couldn’t finish.

In the latest game at Ohio State, it was really an 11-0 run for the Buckeyes that got the Gophers into a deep hole. They were down by 17 points before a 12-0 run into halftime cut the deficit to 40-35. Minnesota got within a bucket at 68-66 but then missed about three opportunities to score to tie or take the lead.

A 3-pointer from Ohio State’s Marc Loving (tied team-high 19 points) with 58.4 seconds left and a six-point lead felt like the dagger. Until Mr. 3-pointer Akeem Springs sunk a shot from the corner just 10 seconds later. Ohio State got to the foul line for a couple more points before the game was over, despite the Gophers having a shot to stay in the game. Springs failed to connect on another trey.

The bright spot of the game was Nate Mason’s 21 points, a welcome stat after his recent slump when he went 6-for-27 from the field the previous two games. Springs had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wisconsin overtime loss in front of a sellout crowd at Williams Arena reached heartbreak status. Overtime could have potentially been avoided altogether in this highly entertaining game if the Gophers wouldn’t have gone on a scoring drought at the 5:25 mark of the second half before scoring in the final seconds. Four turnovers and a couple missed jumpers from the ice-cold Mason wouldn’t go.

There was a clutch shot, a trey from Springs with 12 seconds left forcing the overtime. But the Gophers had the final play in overtime which didn’t seem particularly well executed, as Springs put up a desperation-3-pointer at the buzzer.

The game at Penn State was really nothing to write home about for either side. It was a lot of missed shots, evidenced by the final score. But again, near the end the game was tight and tied at 50 apiece before a couple free throws decided it.

Going back to the overtime heartbreaker against Michigan State, both freshman Amir Coffey and Mason missed jump shots at the end of regulation and overtime that would have put the Gophers ahead. Mason also missed his second free throw with 45 seconds left that would have given his team the lead. The Gophers ultimately lost on a pair of free throws.

It’s not about throwing certain players under the bus for missing key shots down the stretch. It happens. But seeing those shots fall with a chance to win the game changes everything.

Games aren’t necessarily won or lost in the closing seconds. Technically, one team prevails, but it’s what happened for the full 40 minutes that plays a role, there’s no doubt about that. Still, when the scoreboard tells a close tale as the game winds down, there’s value in knowing how to finish off the game in order to come out ahead of the opponent.

It’s something that can take practice and game experience. It’s something the Gophers’ young team will need to develop if they want to start winning again.

Up next:

The Gophers face another tough task as they host No. 23 Maryland (18-2, 6-1) Saturday at Williams Arena. Maryland sits on top of the Big Ten Conference standings and comes in riding a five-game winning streak. Tip-off at 1:15 p.m.