Gophers win at Northwestern, go 2-0 on the road in the Big Ten

All it took was a conference-opening, home loss to Michigan State for the doubters of Gophers men’s basketball to become vocal. A 0-1 Big Ten start may as well have meant “season over” for some. A couple road victories later, the tune should change to a bit of optimism.

The latest reason to praise this Gophers team is a 70-66 victory at Northwestern on Thursday night. It bumped the Gophers to 14-2 overall, the only losses against non-conference Florida State and then the Spartans, and 2-1 in the Big Ten. To keep opening up the wound, if a 13-point halftime lead against Michigan State would have stayed intact, the Gophers would be 3-0 in conference play.

Two road wins in the tough Big Ten is still a big deal, no matter the opponent. Plus, beating Northwestern on the heels of the upset at Purdue gives it a little more meaning. It wasn’t some odd fluke followed by the Gophers getting blown out at Northwestern.

It marks the first time since 2012 the Gophers have won back-to-back road conference games. Two conference victories matches their Big Ten total from last season, though the Gophers went winless on the road.

It was a pretty close game against the Wildcats, with the score tied 11 times and the largest lead didn’t even hit double digits (6 points for the Gophers, 7 for Northwestern).

The Gophers really had to rally in the second half. Northwestern hit a late shot to go up 39-35 at the break. The momentum didn’t swing back over to the Gophers either. They had a very slow start, missing their first 8 shots from the floor. They had a lone free throw from Dupree McBrayer before Reggie Lynch hit a lay-up 4:42 into the half.

It was a 1-for-11 start to the half for the Gophers.

Quite the contrast from the sizzling starts they’ve had recently. They shot 8-for-8 against Purdue, then made the first 7-of-8 shots Thursday night. Northwestern wasn’t missing shots either, which is why it was already 16-16 at the first media timeout.

But in the second half, the struggle to score looked like it would be an issue. Northwestern took a 47-40 lead with under 13 minutes to play. It was a point in the game where you waited to see what would happen next, knowing it was critical. Either Northwestern would continue to pile on while its opponent struggled, or the Gophers would get themselves back in it.

A 10-0 Minnesota run answered that question.

It was a couple quick 3-pointers from Akeem Springs and Amir Coffey, who showed from the start he came to play, that got their team within one. Those two stuck together to get back in the lead at 50-48 with a Springs layup and Coffey two-handed dunk.

Coffey led his team with 17 points, 3 assists and two steals. He also shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, sinking a trio of 3-pointers.

Three-point shooting was one of the differences in the game. The Gophers shot 31.6 percent for six buckets, with freshman, Michael Hurt getting on the board in that category as well, which made it a 6-point game. It helped their cause that Northwestern couldn’t make a 3-pointer to save their souls in the second half, going 1-for-15 (6-for-26 for the game). A few of those fall, and it could have been a very different outcome.

It got down to a close game in the final minute, with the Gophers still in front, but that’s where Nate Mason made the difference. The Big Ten Co-Player of the Week didn’t exactly have his best game, with 12 points, 7 assists and 5 boards. But 8 of those points were from the foul line. Mason was coming off a career-high 31 points against Purdue.

Just never underestimate the importance of free throws. He went to the foul line four times in the final 26.7 seconds of the game – and he went 8-for-8. It might not seem like much, but those shots were vital. Anything less than that could have put the Gophers victory in jeopardy. Just another subtle way the Mason is a true leader on this team.

Up next: The Gophers return home to host Ohio State (10-5), which lost a close game to Purdue last night, Sunday evening for a 6:30 p.m. tip at Williams Arena.

The Gophers might have a shot at cracking the Top 25. This week, they got 56 votes in the AP poll and nine in the USA Today Coaches Poll to grab the highest spot outside the Top 25, and a couple Big Ten road victories are sure to help their cause for moving on up.