Hockey Half Hour: Our version of Boston’s Beanpot hasn’t gone as expected

In December 1952, the four most prominent Boston-area college hockey programs – Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern – got together for an in-season tournament to determine bragging rights for Beantown.

Every season since then, that quartet has gathered, usually in January and February, for a four-game get-together known as the Beanpot to determine the city’s best. It was played at Boston Garden until that building closed, and has been held at TD Garden since then. BU has won it 30 times. Northeastern won four of them in the ‘80s, and none in any of the other six decades it’s been played.

For a state like Minnesota where we like to believe that we do all things hockey better than anyone else, the Beanpot is one place where even we look to the east and admit they’ve got us.

Enter the North Star College Cup, which became a reality in 2014, but was an idea that had bounced around for more than a decade prior. When Xcel Energy Center opened in 2000, current WCHA commissioner Bill Robertson – then all things media relations for the Minnesota Wild – told us talks were in the works even then for a “Minnesota Beanpot” where the bragging rights among the state’s five Division I programs could be determined.

They tried a version of the concept in the late 2000s, called the DQ Cup, and used regular season head-to-head meetings between the five schools to determine the winner. It was about as easy to navigate as a crunch-coat dipped cone left in the sun. Since Bemidji State was not in the same conference as Minnesota, Minnesota-Duluth, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State then, certain head-to-head games counted for the DQ Cup standings and certain others didn’t, meaning nobody was really ever sure who was leading and who was trailing.

One February night in that era, the Gophers clinched the DQ Cup for the season with a home win. Congratulated on that fact after the game, coach Don Lucia gave a sarcastic chuckle, as if to say, “Who cares?” By the 2010 season the DQ Cup was quietly done away with, and nobody seems to know what happened to the trophy, last won by the Gophers in 2009.

Of course, by about 2011, all five Minnesota programs were in the same conference, so bragging rights were easy to determine, as they all played head-to-head with conference points on the line. With the conferences re-shuffling in 2013 and those five programs heading to three different conferences (Gophers to the Big Ten, Mavericks and Beavers to the WCHA, Huskies and Bulldogs to the NCHC), we finally saw the debut of our own Beanpot, with four of the five teams facing off at the X in January with a clunky but unique wooden trophy at stake for the winner.

Just as clunky was the name “North Star College Cup.” As Patrick Reusse noted from the start, calling it “the Herbie” (a nod to Herb Brooks, who coached two of the five teams) would have worked. On the Hockey Half Hour this week, Reusse opined that the Beanpot would’ve failed had it been called the “Boston Area College Invitational.”

With a nod to their bigger, metro-centered fan base, which was supposedly the lynchpin to the tournament’s success, the Gophers would be in the tournament every year, and one of the other four teams would sit out each year. Lucia and the other coaches noted that with the new conference alignment, keeping those in-state rivalries intact was important, and this would be a chance for fans to witness those rivalries in a neutral site each season. Of course, having the Gophers play a pair of games in Bemidji or Duluth does much more for those rival schools’ ticket revenue and fan bases than a game in the Twin Cities, but that was a problem that was supposed to work itself out.

En route to a trip to the 2014 national title game, the Gophers beat UMD for the cup in a shootout that first year, with 14,000 on hand. Not a sellout, but a solid start for a tournament that all expected to grow.

The next year (with SCSU sitting out), Bemidji State rode the hot goaltending of freshman Michael Bitzer to upsets of UMD and MSU for the title. A paid crowd of about 14,000 watched the title game again, while the Gophers went 0-2. Last season (with UMD sitting out), en route to winning their conference tournament, SCSU’s all-but-unstoppable power play led the Huskies to their first cup, while the Gophers went 0-2 again. The bad news was that fewer than 11,000 bought tickets for the title game, and talk started to swirl that the tournament’s future was in doubt.

That murky future became a stark reality this week when the Gophers very quietly announced in the fourth paragraph of a press release that this would be then final North Star College Cup, and the teams will go back to playing each other on campus, if at all, next season.

“I thought it was a good concept, but to be honest it never really caught on like we hoped it would,” Lucia said this week. “Especially when you’ve got a lot of teams giving up home games and home dates for their fans. I think the idea was to get the alumni involved and replicate what the old WCHA playoffs were like but it just never seemed to happen.”

Part of the problem, some fans say, is ticket prices, since it costs $30 or more to get in the door. While Mariucci Arena has been a sea of empty seats even for Big Ten games the last few seasons, counting on the Gopher fan base to fill the X has not been a realistic expectation. The other schools all have thousands of alumni in the Twin Cities, but clearly not enough to fill a NHL-size building, especially when the first game is at 4 p.m. on a weekday.

“I think the concept was good, when the leagues split up. People were excited about the fact we could rekindle some of those rivalries with teams,” UMD coach Scott Sandelin told Barrett Anderson of CBS 3 in Duluth this week. “But I think financially it might not make a lot of sense for teams. Apparently, the attendance has been going down. Those are the reasons I’ve been given. For the players, they just like playing games.”

The Gophers are adding four more Big Ten games to their schedule next season with Notre Dame joining the conference as an affiliate, and have added a weekend with North Dakota to their slate as well as a series with ECAC teams Clarkson and St. Lawrence. That means the available non-conference schedule space for the in-state schools is limited. Lucia says they’re committed to maintaining the in-state rivalries as much as they can, but a yearly date with the others from Minnesota is no guarantee.

Still, the tournament finale is shaping up to be a doozy. There are six conferences in all of college hockey, and three of the current conference leaders will be playing in St. Paul this weekend. MSU is the odd team out this year, but the semifinals feature SCSU vs. WCHA-leading BSU and the Big Ten-leading Gophers vs. UMD, which is currently tops in the NCHC and ranked atop one of the two national polls.

There may be extra pressure on the Bulldogs, with their top ranking and seeing that they’re the only participant this season that hasn’t won the tournament yet. Also worth reminding them, this is their last chance.

“Final time, four really good teams so hopefully we’ll get good attendance for the last one and it will be some good hockey,” Lucia said.

And when the final horn sounds on Saturday, the Herbie is dead. Long live the Herbie.