Is Kevin Sumlin a Gophers coaching candidate? Minnesota Board Chairman drops his name

With Tracy Claeys out at Minnesota, rumors are swirling about who will be the next head coach.

Many are speculating that it will be Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck, who just coached his team to a terrific season that ended in a loss in the Cotton Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers.

But now there might be another, higher profile name to monitor: Kevin Sumlin.

The Chair of the Board of Regents, Dean Johnson, mentioned Sumlin by name in an interview with Mackey & Judd on 1500ESPN on Wednesday morning, the day after Claeys was fired.

Johnson was asked if Les Miles or Chip Kelly would be a candidate.

“The market is going to determine what salary and benefits are going to be paid,” Johnson said. “There’s all kinds of names, you know, from yeah, Chip Kelly and [Kevin] Sumlin and [P.J.] Fleck and the list goes on and on.

“But we need somebody who knows Minnesota.”

Sumlin, the former head coach at Houston, and current head coach at Texas A&M, is rumored to be on his way out at A&M. If that’s the case, he’d be a big name in any coaching vacancy.

Here’s the interview: