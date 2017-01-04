Nate Mason, coming off a career game, continues to lead Gophers

Not to be overshadowed this week in the flurry of news out of the Gophers football program, the men’s hoops team is driving in the fast lane.

They pulled off an overtime upset at No. 15 Purdue on Sunday. Plus, junior guard Nate Mason was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week after his record-setting performance against Purdue, which included a career-high 31 points.

Head coach Richard Pitino has mentioned it a few times this season: Mason is one of the best guards in the Big Ten Conference.

Call this latest honor, then, a bit of validation. As Pitino points out in his latest blog, Mason is having the kind of season his coach had hoped for, and he’s an All-Big Ten guard, in Pitino’s opinion.

It wasn’t just the Purdue game where Mason took over on the floor. He also led the Gophers with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the heartbreaking overtime loss to Michigan State last week. It was certainly a bright spot amid the bitter taste of the Gophers surrendering a 13-point lead at home to the Spartans.

Then there’s the game at No. 15 Purdue, a contest many predicted would easily go toward the favor of the Boilermakers. But they didn’t have an answer for Mason. He put up a career-high 31 points and 11 assists, making him the first Gophers player to score more than 30 points and 10 assists in a game.

All the more impressive was his 11 buckets on just 18 attempts.

“Every time that crowd was on their feet, and the roof was about to blow open, he quieted them down,” Pitino said. “I’d prefer if he didn’t tell them to be quiet, but that’s OK. I like the confidence there.”

What’s fun about watching Mason, too, are the passes he makes. He’s made some very unselfish plays this season, with 87 assists so far and averaging 5.8 per game, good enough for second in the Big Ten. Against Purdue, the Boilermakers went on a 7-0 run in the first half to narrow the gap to just a 6-point Gophers lead. Not long after that, the Gophers took the momentum back when Mason dished it over to Dupree McBrayer for a one-handed dunk to make it 29-19.

“Nate was good,” McBrayer said. “I think he kind of got me going there.”

Mason is no doubt a leader on this team, which teammates McBrayer and Jordan Murphy could attest to when asked. He’s a vocal guy who’s talking on the court no matter what, McBrayer said. Whether it’s on the court or at every huddle or timeout, “he’s always saying something,” Murphy said.

“Having a leading like that is pretty great,” Murphy said.

Mason ranks eighth in the Big Ten in scoring and leads his team, averaging 14.7 points per game. He’s ninth on the list in 3-point shooting, at 43.9 percent; he made a pair Sunday.

“Nate was playing really good basketball at the end of last year, and we wanted to make sure that carried over to this year,” Pitino said. “And I think it has.

What’s on tap?

The Gophers face Northwestern (12-3, 1-1) on the road at 8 p.m. Thursday. Northwestern has won the last three meetings against the Gophers, including a 82-58 victory Feb. 4, 2016. Wildcats leaders include Scottie Lindsey with 15.7 points per game and Sanjay Lumpkin with 7.3 rebounds per game. They’re coming off a 61-52 loss at Michigan State.

However, the Gophers are ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Ratings Percentage Index, while Northwestern sits at 46. Pitino said he’s reminding his team to stay humble and stay hungry as their confidence grows.