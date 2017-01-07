Ousted Gophers coach Tracy Claeys didn’t like the way Mark Coyle handled his firing

Former Gophers coach Tracy Claeys is out of a job, and he seems hung up on the process.

Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle fired Claeys in part because of the way the former head coach handled a threatened boycott over an internal investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Claeys did an interview with ESPN’s Outside The Lines this week, and in it he talked about wanting to speak up after Coyle came out “with a bunch of negative stuff” after he chose to fire Claeys.

The Gophers on Friday officially announced Claeys’ replacement, P.J. Fleck from Western Michigan.

Claeys told OTL that near the end of the football season he had been told that he’d be back as head coach next year. He also said that at that time, Coyle said he approved of the way Claeys had handled the suspensions surrounding the alleged sexual assault in September.

Claeys also spent a good chunk of his interview talking about how he wants to see fairness “for both sides” brought to the process. And he addresses how criminal matters are handled with different standards in law enforcement and in universities.

You can see the full interview in the two clips below.

Source: OTL

