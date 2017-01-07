P.J. Fleck and finally creating the “buzz” at TCF Bank Stadium

TCF Bank Stadium opened on the University of Minnesota campus in September 2009 with the standard pomp and circumstance of a new, taxpayer-funded venue.

There have been 55 games played at the beautiful stadium since the opener against Air Force, which still ranks as one of the most electric games in its eight-year history. That atmosphere certainly hasn’t been replicated too often since, at least not without the help of faithful opposing fans from Nebraska, Iowa or Wisconsin.

New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck needs to change that immediately.

“We’re going to connect people to Gopher football that don’t even like football,” said Fleck during Friday’s introductory press conference. “We’re going to connect them because of how we do things. They’re going to want to be a part of it.”

Sounds like the 36-year-old already understands this better than most coaches.

It will obviously help if he’s able to pile up victories on the field, but the previous coaching staff won 31 games the past four seasons and still The Bank struggled to sell out.

It’s not a secret why. You can throw all the beer and wine you want at Millennials and younger Generation X-ers, but the stadium experience just isn’t fun for most fans, particularly those under 40. There’s never been that buzz.

Having a plethora of sports and entertainment options every weekend affords consumers to be stingy and selective. That battle isn’t going away for the University of Minnesota football program, which means it’s going to take some good, old-fashioned creativity.

At Western Michigan, Fleck installed six new game-day traditions before he coached his first game. One of them was an in-stadium DJ to spin music. Another was a fog horn that blew 20 minutes before the game to notify tailgaters to get inside. He also added the Chicago Blackhawks goal song, Chelsea Dagger, as a touchdown celebration song following the Broncos fight song.

All Fleck’s changes were done to appeal to fans, particularly younger ones who don’t like sitting on their hands the entire game. The Gophers athletic department should take note.

In a 2015 profile with SI.com’s Pete Thamel, Fleck captured exactly what’s been missing from the Bank when discussing Western Michigan’s Waldo Stadium atmosphere following a home loss to Michigan State.

“You hope that people took the feeling away,” Fleck says. “Not just the game, but the feeling of how it was to be at the game. That’s what it should feel like, look like, taste like and smell like every single week.”

It felt like that at the Metrodome on an early October night in 2003 against Michigan. The cinderblock concourses were alive like I’d never seen for a Gophers football game. It’s still one of the most fun college football atmospheres I’ve ever experienced.

We know how the fourth quarter of that game transpired, but for those who packed the dome that night know exactly the type of buzz the Gophers football program can create.

Contrast that feeling with this year’s Purdue game. There wasn’t better weather the entire fall (71 degrees at kickoff) and the paid attendance was 42,832. The amount of fans that physically showed was probably closer to 35,000.

You can imagine the atmosphere.

Fleck realizes to create an atmosphere and a fun place to watch a game, you have to get people through the gates. He probably realizes too, that he will need to cater to people around his age who want more stimulation and excitement while at The Bank to build the “Ski-U-Mah” brand he repeated on Friday.

“Change is hard,” Fleck said. “Everybody wants change until you get change. Well I got news for everybody, change has arrived.”

And not a moment too soon for a generation of Gophers fans yearning for that buzz to finally enter TCF Bank Stadium.