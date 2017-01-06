P.J. Fleck’s big performance review will come in Year 3

P.J. Fleck is on his way to Dinkytown.

The 36-year old coach will reportedly sign a five-year contract worth close to $3.5 million annually after leading Western Michigan to a 13-1 record and Cotton Bowl berth last season.

For athletic director Mark Coyle, it’s an impressive hire considering the recent history of rejection by top candidates in consideration to lead the Gophers football and basketball programs.

Fleck’s hire doesn’t mean the program will be in the Rose Bowl or another BCS bowl next season. There’s still bound to be at least a two-year transition period between regimes at the University of Minnesota, unless Fleck turns out to be a Hall of Famer like Nick Saban or Urban Meyer

The offensive and defensive philosophy, terminology and overall system under Fleck and his staff will change. There will be players recruited to play for either Jerry Kill or Tracy Claeys – many talented ones — that don’t fit into the new schemes. Some will inevitably transfer or be asked to leave the program, and new players will be recruited.

It’s a cycle repeated at football programs around the country annually. Win-loss records at these schools generally stay the same or get worse before they get better, so there will probably be a few on-field hiccups in the first two years of Fleck’s tenure at Minnesota.

Take a peek ahead to 2019 and the Gophers’ scheduled opponents in what will be Fleck’s third season, though, and it becomes clear expectations about P.J.’s prowess will be put to the test in year three.

The Big Ten East opponents are again Maryland, Rutgers and Penn State, meaning the schedule is free of clashes with both Ohio State and Michigan. There’s no trips to Madison or Lincoln either, as both the Badgers and Huskers will travel to The Bank.

The toughest road game will be either Iowa or Northwestern, and the Gophers will get the benefit of the fifth conference home game, which is something they didn’t have in 2016. Granted one of the traditionally downtrodden programs could emerge as a contender in three years, but the perception and expectations that come with a soft schedule will be similar to last fall.

In true Minnesotan fashion, fans took a “wait-and-see” approach with Claeys last season, even after he told the Twin Cities media his expectations were to win eight to 10 games with a host of key players returning, not to mention a favorable 2016 schedule.

“I believe this is our best football team since we’ve been here,” said Claeys to reporters last May. “We’ve played well and competed.”

The early season losses to Penn State and Iowa essentially relegated the program to the back burner in the crowded Twin Cities sports market. Win one of those games and fans would probably have bought into the possibility of a Big Ten West title.

They didn’t, and TCF Bank Stadium was less than three-quarters full for November home games against Purdue and Northwestern.

“What I took into account was what was in the best long-term interests of our program,” said Coyle about firing Claeys on Tuesday. “As I said before, there’s no reason we can’t compete at the highest level. We’ve got a phenomenal football stadium. We’ve got the Athletes’ Village, a great product that is going to be done a year from now. We have a world class institution academically. We have all the pieces of the puzzle.”

With Fleck’s hiring, Coyle’s decided he is the final piece to that puzzle. Barring something disastrous, Fleck won’t be coaching for his job in 2019, but he might be coaching to cement fan support around the state. Another marshmallow-soft schedule will be expected to produce more victories than Claeys did with a similar slate last season.

It will also be the third year for the current players in his program. The unfamiliarity and inexperience about what’s required on certain plays or packages should be gone for upperclassmen.

The ability to sign top recruits is viewed strength of the young leader, and Fleck and his staff will have players from two full recruiting classes on the roster in 2019. While at Western Michigan, the Broncos produced the Mid-American Conference’s first or second ranked recruiting class in three straight years according to national recruiting websites.

They had the top rated group again for 2017. Fleck recruiting pitch should be even better at a Big Ten school, especially with the new athletic facilities being built.

All these factors mean Fleck’s first big performance review will come in 2019. Kill and Glen Mason both won eight games in their third year at Minnesota, which was a two- and three-victory increase from their respective second seasons. Fleck isn’t taking over a program in shambles like those coaches did and eight wins won’t be good enough.

Fleck is Coyle’s “guy” — a big-name hire who will be given more than three years to succeed. But if the hype about him is true, his third year will be opportunity for the Gophers to have a historic season and earn fan interest for years, and possibly decades to come.