Pitino’s Gophers land big man recruit from Cretin Derham Hall

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 19, 2017 3:05 pm
The Gophers’ 2018 recruiting class just got off to a strong start. And Richard Pitino didn’t even have to leave his backyard.

Daniel Oturu, a 6-foot-8 forward from Cretin Derham Hall, is joining the Gophers, he announced Thursday. Oturu is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports.

Kansas was also in the mix for the Cretin big man, but ultimately he chose the Gophers.

Any time the Gophers can beat out the Jayhawks for a recruit, it’s a big deal, right?

Here’s Oturu’s recruiting profile on 247Sports.com. The website ranked his as the second-best recruit in Minnesota, behind Apple Valley’s Tre Jones.

