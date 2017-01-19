Pitino’s Gophers land big man recruit from Cretin Derham Hall

The Gophers’ 2018 recruiting class just got off to a strong start. And Richard Pitino didn’t even have to leave his backyard.

Daniel Oturu, a 6-foot-8 forward from Cretin Derham Hall, is joining the Gophers, he announced Thursday. Oturu is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports.

Oturu picks #Gophers. HUGE get for Pitino, Johnson, etc. Great start to 2018 class… pic.twitter.com/qtS1axkjQC — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 19, 2017

Kansas was also in the mix for the Cretin big man, but ultimately he chose the Gophers.

Any time the Gophers can beat out the Jayhawks for a recruit, it’s a big deal, right?

Here’s Oturu’s recruiting profile on 247Sports.com. The website ranked his as the second-best recruit in Minnesota, behind Apple Valley’s Tre Jones.