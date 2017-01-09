Pitino’s Gophers ranked in AP top-25

Get ready to read between the parenthesis, Gophers fans. Or, we should say: get ready to read between the parenthesis, Gophers (No. 24) fans.

The Gophers cracked the AP Top 25 this week after sprinting out to a 15-2 record. It’s the first time the University of Minnesota has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in four years, according to Marcus Fuller of the Star Tribune.

You’ll now see Minnesota referred to as No. 24 Minnesota, at least as long as the ranking sticks.

Their lone loss in four Big Ten games this season came in overtime against Michigan State, a game in which they were favored to win and held a lead at halftime. They’ll get a rematch with the Spartans on Wednesday in Michigan.

The only teams in the conference ranked higher than the Gophers by the AP voters are Purdue (No. 17) and Wisconsin (18).

The ranking comes at a time when the university could use some good news from its men’s teams in the athletics department. Some women’s teams have continued to succeed despite little public recognition — women’s hockey, volleyball, etc. — but the three highest profile men’s teams have not produced great vibes lately.

The men’s hockey team has extremely high external expectations every year, and it’s not every year that a team can win a national championship. (It hasn’t happened for Don Lucia’s bunch since 2003.) And the football program just fired its coach in the wake of an alleged sex-assault scandal in which players boycotted football activities and threatened to skip the team’s bowl game if their 10 suspended teammates were not reinstated.

Pitino himself is quite a turnaround story. Just last year you could have been forgiven if you wondered about his job security at Minnesota if not for an exorbitant buyout in his contract. Off-the-court bad news, transfers out of the program, and far too many losses made it appear as if he could be on shaky footing. Now, he’s a bright young coach who has his team playing at a high level just one year after winnings 8 games all season. That’s a credit to Pitino and a credit to his players.

And now they have a number next to their name — No. 24 — to show for it.