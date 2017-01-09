Report: Fleck’s Gophers expected to hire defensive coordinator from Arkansas

The Gophers football team wrapped up an abbreviated head coaching search late last week and now they’ve got to fill the vacancies on that coaching staff.

They might be one step closer to that end Monday.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is expected to hire Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith for the same job at Minnesota, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Smith has been with the Razorbacks since 2014. Before that he worked for a year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as linebackers coach under Greg Schiano. He had also worked at Rutgers under Schiano, where he crossed paths with Fleck (then the wide receivers coach at Rutgers).