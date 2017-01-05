Report: Les Miles flying to Twin Cities to interview for Gophers job

The Gophers are looking for a new coach after firing Tracy Claeys. Reports have Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck interviewing for the job, and the Gophers also reportedly reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, but he wasn’t interested.

Well, both of those names look small by comparison to the latest name to be floated as an interview candidate.

Les Miles flew to the Twin Cities to meet with university officials, according to Michael Kim from ESPN and 120Sports.com.

Former LSU football coach Les Miles flew to Twin Cities Wed. and is meeting with Univ. of Minnesota officials, sources tell @120Sports. — Michael Kim (@MichaelKim120) January 5, 2017

Les Miles would be by far the biggest name to interview for the job.

Even if Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin is in the running — as intimated by U Board Chairman, Dean Johnson — Les Miles would be the biggest name connected to the job.

Whether he’d accept the job and whether he’s even the best candidate are open questions. But it’s remarkable that he’s even getting an interview at a place that hasn’t had that high-profile of a head coach since Lou Holtz.