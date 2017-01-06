Report: P.J. Fleck confirms he has accepted Gophers’ job

It didn’t take long for the Gophers to find the replacement for Tracy Claeys.

P.J. Fleck confirmed to the CBS affiliate in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Mich., on Friday morning that he has accepted the University of Minnesota head coaching job.

The university has yet to make an announcement but it’s expected a press conference will be held on Friday afternoon.

This came after a busy Thursday during which reports swirled that the 36-year-old Fleck was the Gophers’ choice, but it also was revealed that former LSU coach Les Miles had arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday and met with University of Minnesota officials into Thursday. Miles is 63 and was fired by LSU last September.

Fleck’s departure from Western Michigan comes as no surprise. He turned the program around in four seasons. The Broncos went 1-11 in Fleck’s first year but then went 8-5 in back-to-back seasons before finishing 13-1 in 2016. That loss came against Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

Fleck was making $800,000 at Western Michigan, but reportedly will see his salary increase to $3.5 million per year at the university.