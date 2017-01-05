Report: P.J. Fleck expected to be named next head coach of Gophers football

The Gophers are expected to hire Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck as the next head coach of the football program, according to KSTP’s Joe Schmit.

There are a lot of rumors out there but I believe that PJ Fleck will be named the Gopher head coach tomorrow.. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 6, 2017

Fleck is considered an up-and-coming coach with a strong recent track record, including a terrific season this year at Western Michigan. That season culminated in a Broncos loss in the Cotton Bowl to the Wisconsin Baders.

Schmit’s report suggests the contract for Fleck could be as much as six years and worth $21 million, or an average annual salary of $3.5 million.

Les Miles was in Minnesota on Thursday, but according to Schmit the former LSU head coach is expected to be passed up for Fleck.

Forget about Les Miles-All is not quiet on the Western Michigan front. I believe PJ Fleck news conference will be tomorrow. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 6, 2017

The Gophers are looking for a new coach after firing Tracy Claeys on Tuesday.

Minnesota reportedly reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, but he wasn’t interested. Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin may have been in consideration — as intimated by U Board Chairman, Dean Johnson.

We’ll have more on the story at 1500 ESPN as it develops.