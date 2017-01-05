LISTEN NOW
Report: P.J. Fleck expected to be named next head coach of Gophers football

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 5, 2017 6:58 pm

The Gophers are expected to hire Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck as the next head coach of the football program, according to KSTP’s Joe Schmit.

Fleck is considered an up-and-coming coach with a strong recent track record, including a terrific season this year at Western Michigan. That season culminated in a Broncos loss in the Cotton Bowl to the Wisconsin Baders.

Schmit’s report suggests the contract for Fleck could be as much as six years and worth $21 million, or an average annual salary of $3.5 million.

Les Miles was in Minnesota on Thursday, but according to Schmit the former LSU head coach is expected to be passed up for Fleck.

The Gophers are looking for a new coach after firing Tracy Claeys on Tuesday.

Minnesota reportedly reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, but he wasn’t interested. Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin may have been in consideration — as intimated by U Board Chairman, Dean Johnson.

We’ll have more on the story at 1500 ESPN as it develops.

  • Rick J

    Looks like more of the status quo

  • David Prestin

    I don’t know much about him but if his school played Wisconsin that tough in a bowl game, he must get a lot out of his players.

  • Kodiak72

    Figures they cheap out again oh well maybe next time.




