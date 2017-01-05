LISTEN NOW
Reports: Gophers leaders met with Fleck, asked about Penn State OC

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 5, 2017 12:16 pm

It’s been a whirlwind month at the University of Minnesota, and now that Tracy Claeys has been fired as head coach, there’s some thought that his replacement will need to be named quickly.

The name that’s been speculated more than any other is that of Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck. KSTP’s Joe Scmidt reported Wednesday that A.D. Mark Coyle and University President Eric Kaler met with Fleck.

The Gophers also reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, according to the Associated Press. But he didn’t want the job, apparently.

In an interview Wednesday with 1500ESPN, the university’s Chair of the Board of Regents Dean Johnson mentioned Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin when listing possible candidates available. Sumlin is still employed at A&M, so it’s unclear how serious of a candidate he would be for the Gophers job.

