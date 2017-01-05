Reports: Gophers leaders met with Fleck, asked about Penn State OC

It’s been a whirlwind month at the University of Minnesota, and now that Tracy Claeys has been fired as head coach, there’s some thought that his replacement will need to be named quickly.

The name that’s been speculated more than any other is that of Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck. KSTP’s Joe Scmidt reported Wednesday that A.D. Mark Coyle and University President Eric Kaler met with Fleck.

I can confirm that #Gophers AD Mark Coyle and Pres Eric Kaler did meet with PJ Fleck today in Chicago. Nothing official yet…. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 5, 2017

The Gophers also reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, according to the Associated Press. But he didn’t want the job, apparently.

AP Sources with @ralphDrussoAP: Minnesota reached out to PSU OC Joe Moorhead about head job but was told Moorhead wasn’t interested. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) January 5, 2017

In an interview Wednesday with 1500ESPN, the university’s Chair of the Board of Regents Dean Johnson mentioned Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin when listing possible candidates available. Sumlin is still employed at A&M, so it’s unclear how serious of a candidate he would be for the Gophers job.