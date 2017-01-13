From satisfaction to struggles for the Gophers

Oh, the sweet satisfaction of cracking into the Top 25 in men’s basketball — only to take a tough loss later in the week. So it goes for the Gophers men’s basketball team, ranked No. 24 on Monday only to get pounded 65-47 Wednesday night at Michigan State.

So far, the only Big Ten losses for the Gophers have come against the Spartans. The tough overtime loss in the conference opener (when the Spartans were without freshman star Miles Bridges) was bad enough. The latest loss, with Bridges back in the lineup, was a different kind of battle, but it still counts the same in the loss column.

The Gophers were ranked for the first time in nearly four years, and it looks like that party will come to an abrupt end. Maybe there’s a good reason why Coach Richard Pitino doesn’t care about these kinds of numbers.

“Rankings mean absolutely, 1,000 percent nothing to me,” Pitino said after the Ohio State victory. “RPI means something to me. Strength of schedule means something to me.”

But just like after the first loss to Michigan State, all hope is not lost for the Gophers. They’ve already proven themselves with a solid non-conference start and back-to-back road wins in the Big Ten against Purdue and Northwestern. They’re blowing last year’s season out of the water. So, for those that like bandwagons, go ahead and jump on board.

Struggles v. the Spartans

It’s hard to paint the rosy picture here without also being realistic about what happened in Michigan the other night. It was just rough. The Gophers shot 33.3 percent, and it was one of those games where the basketball seemed to do everything but fall through the bottom of the hoop. Their 47 points marked a season-low. They missed their last 12 shots of the first half, seemingly ending the game right there with a 15-0 Spartans run to end the half up 39-17. The Spartans kept the lead around the 20+ points mark until the end.

Here are four things to know about that game:

1. Keeping in the theme of struggles, Amir Coffey only scored four points.

A couple times, he made some uncharacteristic errors, too. He couldn’t handle a relatively easy pass in the first half. He lost the ball making a spin move in the second half. It might seem like little things, but it was evidence of the off-kilter night for the Gophers. It was just a bit of a letdown for the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

2. Reggie Lynch once again fouled out of the game.

He picked up his third and fourth fouls less than two minutes into the second half, sat until there was just under seven minutes remaining before coming in and promptly fouling out. For all the good he brings to this team with shot blocking and baskets in the paint, the amount of fouls he racks up is also a concern. He’s fouled out of four out of five Big Ten games this season. The big drawback, of course, is that this limits his minutes on the court, and that he could play with a little less aggressive edge. It’s a tough balance, but one that he needs to figure out. At least he’s still the Big Ten leader in blocked shots with 3.1 blocks per game, also good enough for eighth nationally. He has 52 total blocks.

3. Nate Mason had trouble getting started, and he still managed to lead the team with 14 points.

That right there probably shows the value of Mason, or just how bad it was for the Gophers during the game. Even on an off night for the team, he comes back strong with some points in the second half. But like everyone else, he struggled early. He also received the “airball” treatment from the white-out Spartans crowd after he missed on a long shot.

4. Dupree McBrayer was the bright spot.

He scored 11 points, all in the first half. At one point, he had 11 of his team’s 17 points with four buckets in a row. Shots fell for him.

Up next: Gophers v. Penn State

The Gophers will hit the road again for a game against Penn State (10-7, 2-2) with an 11 a.m. tip Saturday. The Nittany Lions have won the past three contests against Minnesota. Penn State is coming off a 72-63 win over Michigan State, but it also lost by 10 points to Northwestern at home, a team the Gophers beat on the road.

For the Nittany Lions, junior guard Shep Garner, 6-7 freshman forward Lamar Stevens and 6-6 junior forward Payton Banks are all averaging 12 points per game or more.

The one true constant for the Gophers has been defense. They lead the Big Ten with a 38.3 defensive field goal percentage. A Gophers victory would put them at 4-2 in the Big Ten, their best start since 2008-09.