Zulgad: Fleck brings off-the-charts enthusiasm, now let’s see if that turns into victories

MINNEAPOLIS – P.J. Fleck’s enthusiasm for life, football and most anything else had been well documented before he approached the podium for his introductory press conference Friday in the club room at TCF Bank Stadium.

But nothing could have prepared us for 33-minute Festival of Fleckisms that ensued. Speaking to a room full of media, fans and alums, Fleck provided a verbal barrage that was part pep rally and part Tobby Robbins motivational speech.

Fleck spoke of his desire to fill the Gophers’ home stadium for every game, of the fact he wants to build walls around the state to keep recruits in and told the media they had a job to do in all of this. (What that is, I have no idea.)

“Age is a number,” Fleck said when asked about being only 36. “I have lived three lives in 36 years.”

And on and on it went.

The way Fleck was going you would have thought the season was set to begin tomorrow. The reality is the season is more than seventh months away. That’s a good thing because Fleck was operating at such a rapid rate I felt as if I needed a two month nap just to recover from his press conference.

“I am not here to change traditions,” Fleck said. “I am here to change a culture.”

Oh, by the way, Fleck also “eats difficult conversations for breakfast,” and that’s why he took the Gophers job. (This seems bad for the digestive system, but what the heck.)

Fleck said he spoke to about 25 Gophers players on Friday, but the rest joined in via the Internet because university students are on vacation. “The first thing I told them is you did not pick me, but I picked you,” said Fleck, who takes great pride in having a background in teaching.

The first thought among many Gophers fans, not to mention media, will be that we are being revisited by Tim Brewster 2.0. Brewster also brought great enthusiasm to his introductory press conference in 2007. He eventually proved he had no idea what he was doing as a head coach, turning Brewster’s words into a series of punch lines that live on to this day.

Mentioning Brewster and Fleck in the same sentence isn’t fair. Brewster’s only head coaching experience before he arrived in Minnesota had been a two-year stint (1987-88) at Central Catholic High School in Lafayette, Indiana.

Fleck just led Western Michigan to a 13-1 record, including an 8-0 mark in the Mid-American Conference, and the Broncos did not suffer their first loss until this week when Wisconsin beat them in the Cotton Bowl. Fleck went 30-22 in four seasons at Western Michigan, but 11 of those defeats came in his first year when the Broncos won only one game.

From all accounts, Fleck has some chops in the X’s and O’s department when it comes to running an offense.

His enthusiasm appears to be largely genuine, but what he is going to have to realize is that we Scandinavians usually have our guard up and our B.S. meters going and we certainly aren’t going to simply buy it because you’re selling it. Especially not when it’s 3-below in January.

Former Vikings coach Brad Childress, who would be considered the anti-Fleck and a guy who definitely bombed in his opening press conference, once used the word “austere” to describe his impression of Minnesotans. He was exactly right.

The term used by many these days is that a new coach either won or lost his opening press conference. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, for instance, was considered a big-time winner because he didn’t have an act. It’s why Bud Grant was so popular. Acting like you don’t have an act can be the best act of all in these parts.

Fleck spent a portion of his press conference talking about the importance of the Ski-U-Mah slogan on the University of Minnesota campus. I’ve been in this state for approximately 44 years and have followed Gophers sports since 1978. There have been countless occasions on which I’ve heard the Ski-U-Mah chant at university sporting events but I can’t say I’ve ever known anyone who really cares all that much about the slogan.

“We want this to become a national brand,” Fleck said. “A national movement.”

OK, P.J., go get ’em.

Coming off a nine-win season, athletic director Mark Coyle fired Tracy Claeys in large part because TCF Bank Stadium had too many empty seats and not enough fans were buying in. Claeys was a guy who simply wanted to coach football; Fleck appears to be a guy who will be willing to work in the box office on game days if that’s what it takes to get people into the stadium.

“I’ve got news for everybody, change has arrived,” Fleck said.

Fleck is right. He has more gusto in his pinky finger than Claeys has in his entire body. Fleck makes Jerry Kill seem downright reserved.

“I am the How coach, the Character coach,” Fleck said.

That’s fantastic but when Fleck takes a breath there’s one thing he needs to know: If he’s the Winning coach, we’ll be much more likely to buy what he’s selling.