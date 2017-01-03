Zulgad: Gophers AD pounced on opportunity to show Claeys the door

MINNEAPOLIS – The contention from this end has been that despite winning nine games this season Tracy Claeys was more qualified to be the defensive coordinator than the head coach at the University of Minnesota.

It appeared athletic director Mark Coyle, on the job since June, came to the same conclusion after one season of watching the Gophers. On Tuesday, Coyle announced that Claeys had been fired during a press conference in TCF Bank Stadium.

The only problem was the way that Coyle and Co., arrived at their decision left a lot to be desired. The popular phrase used among the up-and-coming these days is to “trust the process.” In this case, the process left a big odor all over this Minneapolis campus.

Claeys was informed of his termination a week after he oversaw the Gophers’ victory against Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. Claeys will be remembered as the coach who was fired because he tweeted out support for his team after it staged what turned into an ineffective two-day boycott following the suspensions of 10 players on Dec. 13.

Those players were suspended after an investigation by the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) that occurred as the result of an alleged sexual assault on Sept. 2. Charges were not pressed by the Hennepin County attorney’s office and most of us thought the issue was dead. The EOAA report, and the subsequent action by university president Eric Kaler and Coyle, changed that.

Exactly how much Claeys was brought into the loop on all of this has become a point of debate, but we do know his tweet was a clear indication he was siding with his players and not his bosses. That tweet also caused many in the public to see Claeys as being unsympathetic to victims of sexual assault. Claeys attempted to make it clear that he was simply supporting his players who were staging the boycott and their right to do so.

Nonetheless, the damage was done.

In a statement issued before his press conference on Tuesday, Coyle acknowledged that, “Claeys’ Tweet was not helpful.”

I’m not so sure that’s true. It might have been very helpful to Coyle.

Listening to the athletic director, you got the impression that this entire situation, one that was mishandled from the get-go by Kaler, Coyle and Claeys, enabled Coyle to make a change that he thought would not be possible coming off a nine-win season.

“This isn’t about one specific incident,” Coyle said regarding Claeys’ tweet. “I’ve been here six months. I’ve had a chance to look at that program and all of our programs. I don’t think it’s fair to say (this is about) one thing. I think the events over the past few weeks underscored the concerns and some of the things that I’ve been seeing in that program.”

In his statement, Coyle lays out the fact he feels the football program “most move in a new direction to address challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program.”

Coyle is no dummy and he certainly realizes he’s running a big business. He spent all season watching the Gophers play before thousands of empty seats at TCF Bank Stadium. The plus for the Gophers was they had a relatively weak schedule, but that also meant few attractive home games. It didn’t help when the marquee home date, an Oct. 8 loss to border-rival Iowa, was played before rows of empty seats.

The Gophers average attendance this season was 43,814, the lowest since 2002 when the team played in the Metrodome, and the chilly Big Ten finale was played in front of the smallest crowd (38,162) in eight seasons at TCF Bank Stadium.

Claeys, of course, never signed up for this. He came to Minnesota as Jerry Kill’s defensive coordinator when Kill was hired in 2011. Kill wasn’t the Gophers’ first choice, but he was a salesman who could play the part of a head coach. Claeys only took over as coach after Kill had to step down for health-related reasons in October 2015.

Claeys was a life-long coordinator who wanted to coach football and not shake thousands of hands. Kill had “Jerry Sota.” Claeys had no an act and generated little excitement.

If Coyle had gotten up at the end of the season and said he felt he needed to make a change, it would have angered many but it wouldn’t have lacked intestinal fortitude. But by making Claeys the fall guy for a situation that no one has handled well, it leaves a bad look.

It also puts the pressure squarely on Coyle not to mess this up and I can’t say the trust level in the guy is at a high right now. There will be plenty of names tossed around in the coming days for the head coaching position, including Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck and his rah-rah act.

You also have to wonder about the fallout from upset players and recruits who will either decide to transfer or de-commit. A primary reason Claeys got this job in the first place is because his presence as coach meant that much of Kill’s staff and philosophy would stay intact.

That is now gone.

“What I took into account was what was in the best long-term interests of our program,” Coyle said. “There’s no reason we can’t compete at the highest level. We’ve got a phenomenal football stadium. We’ve got the Athletes’ Village, a great product that is going to be done a year from now.

“We have a world class institution academically. We have all the pieces of the puzzle. I made the decision today because I feel moving forward we can find a leader who embraces what Minnesota is and what we do well here.”

That all sounds great, Mark, but given the events of the past few weeks, you’ll have to forgive us if we take a wait-and-see attitude.