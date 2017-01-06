Zulgad: Gophers AD shows a different side in landing P.J. Fleck as his football coach

There is a chance that P.J. Fleck will join Tim Beckman and Darrell Hazell as football coaches from the Mid-American Conference who attempted to make the transition to the Big Ten and failed.

Maybe we’ll find out that athletic director Mark Coyle should have jumped at the chance to hire Les Miles when the former LSU coach showed up on his doorstep.

But no matter how Fleck fares as the Gophers’ coach, there is one thing to like about the process that landed the now former Western Michigan coach in Minnesota.

Coyle, whose employment had been pretty much a rumor during his first seven months on the job, proved on Friday that there’s a cold and calculated business side we had not seen.

The fact that Fleck agreed to a five-year, $18.5 million contract is evidence that Coyle had put a plan in motion and had it close to the finish line on Tuesday as he announced that he had decided to fire Tracy Claeys.

No search firms, no long list of potential candidates, no multi-week search. This was a surgical move by Coyle that changes the perception of him.

Before anyone mentions the ethics of this, let me stop you. This is a Division I college football program. Playing it safe, or being afraid of your own shadow, is exactly how you end up underneath the bus. When it comes to athletics, we’ve seen that happen far too many times at the University of Minnesota.

There is little difference between the business of Big Ten football and that of the NFL and to think otherwise is naïve.

There was immediate reaction that if Fleck has success at Minnesota that it only will be a matter of time before he bolts for a bigger and better program.

While it’s hard to blame Gophers fans for feeling this way given the star-crossed nature of the school’s football program, Coyle didn’t take this job to assume the worst. He took it, in large part, to help ignite interest in the football and men’s basketball programs. Those are the two most important sports on campus and yet there have been thousands of empty seats at TCF Bank Stadium and Williams Arena. (The latter situation should change if the 14-2 Gophers continue to win.)

The long-time Gophers supporter sees Fleck taking Western Michigan from 1-11 to back-to-back 8-5 seasons to 13-1 this year and figures that the coach will be leaving Minnesota in short order if he has success. Coyle sees a relatively new on-campus stadium and brand new facilities being built for football and figures that Fleck has everything necessary to have long-term success.

What’s interesting is that Coyle’s move does leave him open for second-guessing. Miles’ interest in the job added an interesting dynamic. The 63-year-old won a national championship for LSU in 2007, but was fired in September after compiling a 114-34 record at the school.

Let that sink in for a second. A school that hired approximately its fifth choice when Jerry Kill got the job in 2011 reportedly had Miles flying into town to pursue its job and the Gophers were the ones who said no.

Coyle already had made his choice. Whether he made the right one remains to be seen, but one has to appreciate the quick and no nonsense approach he used in landing Fleck.