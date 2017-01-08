Zulgad: Gophers continue hot streak on cold night before boisterous believers in Barn

MINNEAPOLIS – Richard Pitino admits he knew what most were thinking after his Gophers men’s basketball team blew a 10-point second-half lead and missed on two potential game-winning shots against Michigan State in its Big Ten opener.

“Everybody is going, ‘Here we go again,’” Pitino said.

Pitino is right.

That one-point overtime loss to the Spartans, coming after the Gophers went 12-1 in non-conference play, provided evidence that a much-improved Minnesota team might not yet have been ready for the grind of Big Ten play.

But nearly two weeks later, we now know the meltdown was either a brief hiccup or it provided a dose of mental toughness that has served the Gophers well in the three conference games they have played since.

The latest came on Sunday night as the Gophers returned to Williams Arena for the first time since the defeat and improved to 3-1 in the conference with a 78-68 victory over Ohio State. This came after back-to-back comeback victories at Purdue and Northwestern.

The Gophers did not have to rally on Sunday, but they did have an 18-point first-half lead cut to as few as three in the final 20 minutes. Each time the Buckeyes would go on a run, the Gophers would respond.

Superb freshman Amir Coffey led Minnesota with 19 points and point guard Nate Mason added 12, despite shooting 2 of 12 from the field. But one thing the Gophers have going for them is depth and that was on display Sunday. Akeem Springs came off the bench to score 18, hitting on 5 of 8 from three-point range, and the Gophers got 20 points from their reserves, compared to only eight points for Ohio State. Minnesota also had 12 blocked shots, including four by Bakary Konate and three by Reggie Lynch.

The victory put the Gophers in a tie for first place in the Big Ten with Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska. Minnesota is 15-2 overall now, giving it the most wins in the conference.

“You’ve got to find that out,” Pitino said when asked about his team’s mental toughness. “I thought the Purdue game was the one. … I remember at Purdue we called a timeout, we were down seven, and I didn’t really have to speak. Nate was talking, Akeem, they were talking. Even Amir, the young guys, Dupree (McBrayer). They performed. You’ve got to perform to get that confidence. You’ve got to perform in tough environments like they did, versus two really good teams. They’re starting to believe themselves. I don’t have to tell them anymore. They’re believing it.”

The Gophers’ players weren’t the only believers on Sunday.

After drawing small crowds throughout the non-conference season, an announced crowd of 11,267 made the trek to the Barn on a cold night. This included new football coach P.J. Fleck, who led the student section in a chant of “Row the Boat” during a timeout in the first half and also addressed the fans at halftime.

It served as a reminder of just how much fun it can be in this old building when the Gophers are playing well. It had been a long time since this type of atmosphere was present at Williams Arena and it certainly did not happen last season as the Gophers finished with a miserable 8-23 record. That left many looking for the university to fire Pitino. On Sunday, he received a nice ovation when he was introduced.

“We obviously didn’t have a good year (last season), we obviously had some issues off the court and we took ownership of them, we got better from it,” Pitino said. “We didn’t point fingers and say, ‘It’s his fault, it’s his fault.’ No, it was our fault, it was on me and we got better from it. We didn’t sit there and say, ‘No, everything’s fine.’ But I will say, we had to take it from a lot of people and we had to band together and get closer because of it.

“I’m not saying that the criticism was wrong. Rightfully so, that’s what happens when you lose games. You deserve to get criticized and when you don’t do your job off the court you deserve to get criticized. But with that being said, we had to sit there and we had to take it. We’re not a boastful program. So we just wanted our talking to be done on the court.

“What’s exciting is every game we’ve earned the respect back of our awesome fans. We’ve earned the respect back just by playing the right way. We have not arrived, not even close to arrived. But I think our fans appreciate the way that we play.”

The Gophers’ latest reward should come on Monday, when they almost certainly will be ranked in the Top 25 of the Associated Press (media) and USA Today (coaches) poll for the first time in four years.

Pitino previously said he liked not being in the rankings, but he relented on that on Sunday.

“Rankings mean absolutely, 1,000 percent nothing to me,” he said. “RPI (the Gophers were fifth entering Sunday) means something to me. Strength of schedule means something to me. I know we’re 5-6-7 in both. So we’ve had a top 10 strength of schedule in the country, we’ve got a top 10 RPI in the country, where we’re at in the conference is phenomenal.

“But, again, we’ve got a long, long way to go. Rankings are for the fans, and I’m happy that we’re going to be ranked but that’s not our goal. It will be nice and our scores will be on the bottom line (of ESPN). That’s about it for me.”