Zulgad: High hopes now long gone as Gophers continue to slide with another Big Ten loss

MINNEAPOLIS – The Gophers men’s basketball team followed a 12-1 finish in nonconference play by losing its Big Ten opener in overtime against Michigan State on Dec. 27 at Williams Arena.

That one-point defeat should have served as a caution flag for those who were convinced that Richard Pitino was coaching a team that after a dreadful 8-23 finish in 2015-16 was headed for the NCAA tournament.

Only the loss to the Spartans looked like nothing more than a speed bump as the Gophers followed with impressive road victories against Purdue and Northwestern and then returned to the Barn for a 10-point win over Ohio State.

Against Pitino’s wishes we wanted the Gophers to move into the Top 25 rankings and started predicting future victories on the upcoming schedule. A day after beating the Buckeyes, the Gophers earned the No. 24 ranking in the Associated Press poll, the first time they had appeared since February 2013.

Less than a month later, the Gophers’ bubble has burst in a big way and that NCAA tournament berth many assumed was a sure thing is now very much in question.

The latest blow to Minnesota’s postseason hopes came Saturday afternoon as 22nd-ranked Maryland rallied for an 85-78 victory at Williams Arena. It was the Gophers’ fifth consecutive loss and dropped them to 15-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten, putting them near the bottom of the standings. The Terps and Wisconsin are both 7-1 and tied atop the Big Ten standings.

“We’re at the point where either we’re going to get it done or we’re not and that’s all it is,” said senior guard Akeem Springs, who led the Gophers with 23 points on Saturday. “We’ve got to get it done.”

The problem is that right now the Gophers aren’t getting it done and it appears that they have little idea of what it takes to win a close game.

The frustrating thing has to be the fact that the Gophers were able to beat then 15th- ranked Purdue 91-82 in overtime on Jan. 1 and followed with a four-point victory over the Wildcats. Both of those teams have pulled well clear of Minnesota in the Big Ten standings with 6-2 records.

The Gophers’ losing streak started with an 18-point defeat at Michigan State but has been followed by a two-point loss at Penn State, a two-point overtime loss against Wisconsin, a six-point loss in a very winnable game at Ohio State and then a loss Saturday in which the Gophers held a 12-point lead in the first half and were up by seven at halftime.

Asked if there was a trend in the losses, Pitino said: “I think there’s a trend, and I think they are uniquely different, if that makes sense. Mentally, we’ve just got to overcome that hurdle.”

On Saturday, the Gophers could not overcome a Maryland team that starts three freshmen (Anthony Cowan, Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson) but also has junior star Melo Trimble at guard. Jackson finished with 28 points, knocking down 5-of-5 three-point attempts, and also had 10 rebounds, and Huerter connected on 5-of-7 threes to finish with 19 points. Trimble had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Terps (19-2 overall) also were able to overcome a first half in which they made only 10-of-28 shots from the field (35.7 percent) and 4-of-9 from three-point range. In the second half, Maryland went 20-of-31 (64.5 percent) from the field and 7-of-9 on threes.

The Gophers, meanwhile, got no points from freshman Amir Coffey in the final 20 minutes after he scored 11 in the opening half. Point guard Nate Mason made 2-of-3 three-pointers but continued to be inconsistent from the field, making only 2-of-10 shots and finishing with 14 points.

The score was tied at 76 after Mason made two free throws with 1 minute, 47 seconds remaining in the second half, but Huerter’s corner three gave Maryland a lead it would not relinquish. The Gophers had a crucial turnover by Jordan Murphy when he lost the ball out of bounds with 48 seconds left and Mason missed a jump shot with 26 seconds remaining.

“It’s just kind of overcoming that hurdle during games,” Pitino said, “just to break through, making some big plays. We were close. They made them, we did not in the last minute and a half.”

Despite his team-leading 23 points, Springs attempted to shoulder the blame for the defeat.

“To pull out tough games like this your seniors have to step up,” Springs said. “I missed a bunch of plays down the stretch. I had a few defensive mistakes down the stretch and that really cost us the game. So I take this game on my back and that’s what it is. We lost because I didn’t make the plays down the stretch. There were some rebounds I didn’t get, you have to take your hat off to them, but this game is on me.”

That’s not true. This was a team effort.

The Gophers will try to break their losing streak next Saturday at Illinois. They have four Big Ten games remaining on the road and five left at Williams Arena. Pitino remained optimistic Saturday that his team will “find a way to break through” and start winning again.

Spring was asked whether there will be a team meeting before the next game. The frustrated guard dismissed that possibility.

“No, we’ve just got to come in and work,” he said. “That’s all. There’s nothing to meet about, we all know what it is. There’s nothing to meet about, there’s nothing to talk about. We’ve talked. Just get in their and work. We’ve got to go get another game.”

Unfortunately for Springs and company, the clock is ticking and there’s no guarantee that early-season success will return anytime soon.