5 takeaways for the Gophers in their sweep over Penn State

The No. 7 Gopher men’s hockey team swept the No. 6 Penn State University Nittany Lions over the weekend at Mariucci Arena.

This weekend’s series had a lot of build up. Even though these two have squared off for the past three years in the Big Ten, Penn State has been on top of national polls for a majority of the season with their prolific offense. But the Nittany Lions were held in check this weekend, in the Gophers’ 5-1 win on Friday and 5-2 win on Saturday. Which is impressive considering Penn State averages four goals per game.

Goaltender Eric Schierhorn was once again dialed in; the top-line rebounded nicely and for what seems like the millionth time this season, Minnesota’s depth proved to be too much for the opposition.

Here are 5 takeaways from this weekend’s series between the Gophers and Penn State.

1. Schierhorn’s confidence continues to grow

In this weekend’s preview, we touched on how this will be Schierhorn’s toughest test yet. Although he’s had better numbers over his last ten games, the next six games would tell what kind of goaltender he can be. On Friday, Schierhorn stopped 28-29 pucks for his 17th win of the season. On Saturday, Penn State got two quick goals to open the first period and the second period respectively. From there on out, Schierhorn was locked in for the rest of the game making 38 saves on Saturday.

“Yeah my confidence is growing and so is our team,” Schierhorn said after Saturday’s win. “We just keep working on the little things in practice and you can see it every weekend. We’re getting better and better; we’re learning how to put two good performances together and good things are happening.”

With the wins this weekend, Schierhorn is now 17-7-2 on the season. His 17 wins are tied for the second-most in the nation this season.

2. Better second periods

One of the keys for the Gophers this weekend was better play in the second period. In their two losses in 2017, they surrendered the game-winning goal during that frame; while playing just a sloppy game. But things were a lot better this weekend as the Gophers dominated the second period. The Gophers scored a total of six goals in the second period this weekend.

“We went through a stretch there where we didn’t play well in the second periods,” Lucia said. “Last few have been much, much better.”

Lucia also hinted that with the team being on the road for their next four games, it’s important that they play more complete games going forward.

3. Top line comes to play

Last weekend was a quiet one for the Rem Pilick-Justin Kloos-Tyler Sheehy line. But on Friday night the trio was all over the ice. Pitlick scored twice; Sheehy netted a goal and two assists and Justin Kloos had two helpers too. Head coach Don Lucia said it was important that those three showed up in this weekend’s top-ten showdown.

“When your top players get on the score sheet, it’s certainly going to give you a better chance to win,” Lucia said after Friday’s win. “It was a heavy game. Everybody I thought did a good job contributing.”

It was important for Pitlick to have a multi-goal game as he’s now up to five on the season. Pitlick joked that it felt good to get a couple with the coaching staff harping on him to shoot more. Sheehy is now up to 36 points –16 goals, 20 assists – on the season in just 26 games which is the most of any player in the Big Ten. Oh and don’t forget about Kloos who has 30 points – 12 goals, 18 assists – in 25 games.

4. Keep shootin’ Vinni

When Tommy Novak went down with a season-ending injury, Vinni Lettieri slotted in at center and the senior continues to have a phenomenal season. His grandfather is hockey legend Lou Nanne and he’s been telling his grandson to shoot the puck more. The message has been well received as Letteri has pounded out 23 shots over his last 6 games. Letteri scored a goal on Friday and added an assist on Saturday. He’s up 13 goals on the season.

The coaching staff has given Lettieri praises all season for his leadership and rightfully so. There are only five seniors on the roster and his veteran presence is paying dividens on and off the ice.

5. A cycle hat trick

Leon Birstedt had a big game on Saturday as the junior netted a hat trick. His first goal came short handed which tied things at 1-1; his second goal came on the power play and finally his last goal came on even strength in the final period.

As KSTP-TV’s Chris Long pointed out, it’s a cycle hat-trick because it’s completely normal to group those two sports together. With Bristedt now at 12 goals on the season, that gives the Gophers six players with double-digit goals this year.

What’s on tap?

With the sweep this weekend the Gophers improve to 17-7-2 overall and 8-2-0 in conference play. They’ll travel to Ohio State next weekend for a series with the Buckeyes.