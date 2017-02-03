Gopher men’s hockey: 3 keys against Penn State

The No. 7 Gopher men’s hockey team hosts the No. 6 Penn State Nittany lions this weekend at Mariucci Arena.

After a break from Big Ten play, the Gophers return to conference play this weekend against college hockey darlings, the Penn State Nittany lions. I say darlings because they’ve come out of left field and have been on top of national polls for most of the season. Penn State’s offense is ridiculous. They’re leading the nation in goals per game at 4.41. Minnesota’s offense isn’t far behind at No. 5, scoring 3.71 goals per game.

But the knock on Penn State is that their strength of schedule hasn’t been as tough as other top-ten teams. Regardless I’m a firm believer the narrative that you should beat the teams you’re supposed to beat. Sixteen wins in 22 games should not be called a fluke, so the Gophers will still have their hands full this weekend.

Here are 3 keys to success this weekend for the Gophers.

1. Win the second period

The Gophers have done their due diligence with fast starts, this season as the team is 10-3-0 when scoring the first goal. However their play in the second period lately has been troublesome. Minnesota has surrendered the game-winning goal during the second period in each of their two losses in 2017. There’s only been 7 games – out of 24 – this season that Minnesota has been trailing or tied after two periods with the team winning just two of those games.

Penn State has also really been solid in the second period this season, their 12 goals allowed is the lowest amount they have surrendered in any period. When you’re playing a team that’s scoring like Penn State, you have to hold your leads or it’s going to be a long night.

2. Schierhorn’s biggest test yet

With this lethal offense Penn State has this season, this will be a big weekend for goaltender Eric Schierhorn. After a disastrous start to the season, the reigning Big Ten Goalie of the Year has settled in nicely over his last 10 starts. Schierhorn has won eight of those starts while allowing two goals or fewer in seven of those starts. His confidence has never been higher.

The turnaround for Schierhorn started after the shellacking Ohio State gave him in early December. Which another team that’s scoring a ton this season. Over the next six games, the Gophers face Penn State four times and Ohio State twice. Both those teams are inside the top ten nationally in goals per game. If he can shutdown those prolific offenses, the goalie will be more dialed in than we’ve ever seen him.

3. Don’t score a power play goal

Yes, that’s correct. For whatever reason, the Gophers have yet to lose in regulation this season – 5-0-1 – when they fail to score a power-play goal. Which is weird, because Minnesota has been very consistent on the power play all season.

Plus the Nittany Lions have a solid penalty kill; they’ve allowed just 13 power play goals this season. Maybe I’m looking too much into the numbers this season and it may seem unorthodox, but clearly this odd approach has worked to the Gophers’ advantage this season.

When’s puck drop?

Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on both nights from Mariucci Arena.