A Wisconsin hockey legend, Jeff Sauer was St. Paul through-and-through

On a cold December night a little more than two years ago, hundreds gathered in a ballroom in Minneapolis to hear Jeff Sauer speak, on his induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. It was a fitting honor for a coach who had led the University of Wisconsin to a pair of NCAA titles, and had been American hockey’s leading advocate for players with disabilities for a generation.

Sauer beamed at his family and dozens of former players in attendance, joked that the many ex-Gophers in the room had all told him privately that they always really wanted to play for the Badgers, and credited his grandson for key assistance speechwriting. Sauer reveled in interactions with his grandchildren, admitting that one casualty of his coaching career was the countless hours he’d missed in the lives of his own children.

For Sauer, there was just one issue on this night: they were gathered on the wrong side of the Mississippi.

“I’m not a Minneapolis guy,” Sauer said that night. “I grew up in St. Paul. We never really came across the river to Minneapolis, and maybe the biggest offense to me is that this banquet is being held in Minneapolis and not in St. Paul.”

Sauer, who passed away this week at 73 after a battle with cancer that he had kept quiet from most who knew him, was a star for St. Paul Washington High School in 1960. He helped the Presidents all the way to the state title game, where they fell to Duluth East. When he was a freshman at Colorado College, the Tigers went 0-23, but first-year players were ineligible under NCAA rules of the time, so Sauer joked that his position that season was “trombone.”

After a stint at Wisconsin as an assistant coach under Bob Johnson, Sauer was the head coach at his alma mater for a decade. In 1982, when Johnson left Wisconsin for the NHL, Sauer took his mentor’s place in Madison, leading the Badgers to NCAA titles in 1983 and 1990. He also worked as a coach of deaf and hard of hearing players, and after retiring from Wisconsin in 2002, took over the U.S. Paralympic team, leading the Americans to gold medals in 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Although, if you looked at the team pictures from any of those championship squads, you would have to look closely to find the coach. While some coaches are front and center in their team pictures, Sauer always said it was about the players, and insisted that the coaches and support staff stand to the side in official photos.

Sauer came from an earlier era, when a college hockey weekend was seemingly as much about interaction with the fans as it was about what happened on the ice. In the 1980s and early 1990s, the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, Badger football and Badger basketball were all mediocre and had been for decades. Badger hockey was the state’s lone consistently winning team, and attracted a massive throng of red-clad fans who would follow them on the road and knew what to do with a beer when it was offered. An interview with Sauer after a road game almost always ended with him quietly telling his media friends at which pizza place they would be meeting 45 minutes later (Green Mill in St. Cloud, Sammy’s in Duluth, Campus Pizza in Minneapolis, etc.) to recap the evening’s events, off the record, of course.

By the mid-1990s, Sauer had been coaching in the WCHA longer than anyone else, and was referred to as “The Dean of WCHA Coaches” in many Wisconsin press releases. Among his friends, the nickname “The Dean” stuck immediately. When it was after Midnight at a night spot in some East Coast locale where we were attending the Frozen Four, and Sauer was out on the dance floor, cutting a rug with the Badger fans who adored him, the rest of us would look at each other with a smile and say, “That’s why he’s The Dean.”

“Imagine a guy you saw maybe once a year but it seemed like you meet him for beers once a week. That was The Dean,” said Mike Eidelbes, the long-time editor of InsideCollegeHockey.com. “Back in those days when the Badgers rolled into town it was like the circus showing up. Only the circus stayed open until 2 a.m.”

I had met and interviewed Sauer a few times as a college kid, covering the game for the student paper at Minnesota Duluth, but did not become a friend until a day I will always remember – January 2, 1994. I had been on the road for a week with the St. Petersburg Red Army hockey team serving as their American liaison during a tour of the WCHA. The tour’s last stop was in Madison (after an 11-hour bus ride from Grand Forks) for a game versus Wisconsin. After a week of hotel beds, fast food and bus travel, I was exhausted.

Sauer had returned that morning from a trip to Pasadena to see the Badgers win the Rose Bowl. After the Russian team’s morning skate at Dane County Coliseum, Sauer came up to me unprompted and said “I’ll be at your hotel at noon. We’re going to lunch.” We dined at the Nitty Gritty – a legendary Madison burger bar, a block from the Kohl Center (which wasn’t there at the time) and talked hockey. It was the highlight of the week for me, and spurred a friendship of more than two decades.

Years later, I asked what had prompted his unexpected invite to lunch that day. Jeff said, “Because you looked burned out, and I could tell you really needed a temporary discharge from the Red Army.”

Two weeks ago, when scores of former Gophers and Badgers gathered at the Hockey Day Minnesota site in Stillwater for an alumni game, Sauer was scheduled to coach the Wisconsin team. He didn’t make the trip from his home in Madison, and friends said he was ill. He had not revealed to many that he was battling pancreatic cancer – a ruthless monster known to be 95 percent fatal. That battle ended on Thursday, when the hockey world learned The Dean was gone.

He will be remembered in hockey communities all across the country, not just in Colorado and Wisconsin, but among the hundreds of disabled players that he coached and inspired. When he coached the Badgers, Johnson always said “It’s a great day for hockey.”

It’s hard to look at this day as anything but a sad one for hockey in St. Paul and nation-wide. It’s hard to fathom that he’s not back at work with a group of sled hockey players. Although he never looked at it as work.

“As my dad always said, I never had a real job,” Sauer said during his induction speech. “The only real job I ever had was delivering a St. Paul morning newspaper one summer. That’s the hardest job I ever had. Every other job I’ve had in hockey has been easy, because it’s not working.”

The hard work part is saying goodbye to Jeff Sauer, forever The Dean.