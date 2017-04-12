Gophers add Norwegian center, a transfer from Rick Pitino’s Louisville Cardinals

Richard Pitino is adding a center for the future, who in the past, played for Rick Pitino.

Matz Stockman, a a 7-foot forward/center originally from Norway, will transfer to the Gophers, the team announced Wednesday. He spent three years at the University of Louisville.

Last year he averaged 4.1 minutes per game for Louisville, with 1.7 points per game and 1.2 rebounds in a reserve role. He played just 74 minutes all year for a Cardinals team that lost in the second round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, he’ll have to sit out next year before he can play for Minnesota.

“I am very excited about the addition of Matz Stockman,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said in a statement. “I believe Matz will come in and contribute immediately. He’s got the size and skill to make an impact in the Big Ten. He will be a terrific addition on the court, in the locker room, on campus and in the classroom.”