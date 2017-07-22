The story of the nickname origin for Gophers recruit Isaiah Washington, from ‘Jelly Fam’

Have you heard the story of Jelly Fam?

It’s the movement Gophers recruit Isaiah Washington helped start in New York, as the state’s top point guard recruit. He’s a hot prospect, and a great get for the Gophers. His trademark finger roll, the jelly — which apparently is what they call a nice layup in New York when you can’t dunk — is at the core of a movement that went viral on social media.

In fact, his Instagram account, @JellyFam_Dimes, has more than 290,000 subscribers.

Here’s the story from VICE Sports:

I first heard the back story this week, after it was announced that VICE Sports is laying off writers and closing that portion of its website.

I wanted to share it with you readers, in case you hadn’t heard the story already.

Behind me is infinite power, before me is endless possibility, around me is boundless opportunity 〽️x 🍇 A post shared by Isaiah Washington (@jellyfam_dimes) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:41am PDT