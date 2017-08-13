Gophers come up short in pursuit of Tre Jones as highly recruited point guard picks Duke

Richard Pitino’s 2018 recruiting class already was strong with in-state recruits Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Thomas and Gabe Kalscheur having provided verbal commitments that they plan to play for the University of Minnesota.

But Pitino had a chance to hit a grand slam if he could have gotten highly sought after Apple Valley point guard Tre Jones to join the other three.

Jones, however, had other ideas.

The senior-to-be announced Sunday that he will follow his brother’s lead and play for Duke. Tyus Jones picked Duke four years ago, won an NCAA title as a freshman, being named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four, and then entered the NBA draft. He will be entering his third season with the Timberwolves.

Tre Jones, considered perhaps the best point guard in the class of 2018, made the announcement at Cedar Valley Church in Bloomington.

The Gophers hope had been that Oturu (a center from Cretin-Derham Hall), Thomas (a forward from Orono) and Kalscheur (a guard from DeLaSalle), who play on a Howard Pulley AAU team with Jones, would convince their summertime teammate to come to Minnesota.

Jones also reportedly was being pursued by Ohio State, UCLA, Southern Cal and Oregon. Jones, the No. 7 recruit in the nation according to Scout.com, will attempt to lead Apple Valley to its third Class 4A state title in four seasons this winter.