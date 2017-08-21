Gophers fail to get any votes in Associated Press preseason poll

The Gophers football team will open its season under new coach P.J. Fleck on Aug. 31 against Buffalo, but they will do so with low expectations for a program that won nine games last season.

The latest example of this came Monday when the Associated Press college football preseason Top 25 was released. The Gophers did not receive a single vote in the media poll. The Gophers did get six votes, tying Troy for 50th, in the USA Today preseason coaches’ poll that came out this month.

Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Southern Cal and Clemson are the top five teams in the AP poll. Other Big Ten teams in the rankings are Penn State (sixth), Wisconsin (ninth) and Michigan (11th).

Here is the complete AP poll.