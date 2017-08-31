Patience is key as P.J. Fleck makes his mark on the Gophers

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck set a long-term goal during his introductory press conference on Jan. 6. Fleck’s vision has been put into motion during his first eight months in charge of the Gophers football program.

“We want to compete for Big West championships, Big Ten championships, Rose Bowl championships and national championships,” he said during his introductory press conference. “That is the vision that we start today together collectively as we move forward in the new era of Gopher football.”

Gophers fans squirmed in their seats at the thought of “Minnesota” and “championship” being murmured in the same phrase. Nightmares of a tumultuous Tim Brewster era echoed in their minds. Winning consistently is something many fans haven’t seen in their lifetime. It’s a narrative P.J. Fleck and his staff want to change.

The energy injection over the past seven months has caught many by surprise. The Twin Cities is a sports market where change is sometimes labeled as cautionary. Every time a shiny new toy arrives in town, questions generally follow. This time, people have said things like, “he’s fake,” “he can’t be genuine,” and “he’s another Brewster and Wacker.”

Fleck’s energy hit the fan base like a mid-summer storm blowing through Dinkytown. For those that didn’t follow the 36-year-old fireball of energy at Western Michigan, it caught them off guard. The past eight months with Fleck and his staff at the helm have changed many of those perspectives. Others will wait until the team shows they can consistently win rivalry games.

The Gophers have gone through seven different head coaches since Lou Holtz left in 1985. Fleck is the third head coach in the last three years at Minnesota. The fans – even the reluctant ones — will likely buy into Fleck’s approach if he can develop stability in the program.

So what makes Fleck different from previous coaches?

First off, there’s substance to his unconventional approach. He’s played and coached in the NFL and has previous collegiate head coaching experience. More importantly, he’s surrounded himself with an experienced staff. It’s clear to see Fleck prepared to become a head coach long before his name was called by a power-five school. He studied concepts from Jim Tressel, Mike Nolan, and Bill Walsh, while creating a coaching book to prepare for the opportunity. Every single practice, phrase, or football drill has purpose. Whether Fleck is pouring a water bottle on the holder, or yelling “the ball is the program,” energy hits you in the face at practice. Team chemistry, communication, and life skills are taught at all times. Unlike past Gophers coaches such as Tim Brewster, Fleck actually has coaching experience, a quality staff, and a plan.

Everyone you talk to says Fleck is a visionary leader that brings out the best in everyone around him. Sure, his energy and rhetoric might rub people the wrong way, but that’s who he is. It’s what separates him from 129 other college football coaches in the eyes of 18- and 19-year-old recruits.

It is clear Fleck isn’t afraid to tackle a challenge. He displayed this when he transformed Western Michigan from a bottom-tier program, into a Cotton Bowl-qualifying squad. There’s no doubt he’ll face challenges at Minnesota. Producing a championship culture in the Big Ten isn’t easy. It’s more difficult when the program hasn’t done it for five decades. However, Fleck inherits a nine-win squad, a brand new Athletes Village, and a Twin Cities market with plenty of resources. Based off the new facilities alone, he might be positioned better than any past coach at Minnesota. That, combined with his passion and energy, will certainly keep the college football community’s eyes on the program. It already did on last Saturday morning’s edition of ESPN’s College Gameday. Kirk Herbstreit said, “I want to play for that guy. He’s unbelievable.”

In this era of college football, you have to recruit, execute every week, establish your culture, and build the program’s brand. More than ever, the business is becoming management centric. You not only have to be able to coach, but build a program with players that fit your culture. The millennial generation has embraced the use of social media and staying connected. Fleck has mastered this skill and it’s stretched the University of Minnesota to all corners of the globe. Graphics for commits, scholarship surprises, and bat signals for recruiting announcements have changed the way Minnesota’s program is viewed.

More importantly, the “Being P.J. Fleck” documentary was in recruits’ homes during a dead period in August. High school students saw the purpose behind “Row the Boat,” the University of Minnesota campus, and the future $166 million Athletes Village. They also learned how Fleck can develop them as people by “serving and giving.” After being around the team this spring and fall, it’s clear to see Fleck has real-world purpose behind his coaching approach.

There are a few variables that will determine Fleck’s success in this new job. Some of them may go unanswered for quite some time. The most important one will be his ability to recruit. He is in the process of building a potential top-20 recruiting class for 2018. Player development will also dictate the growth and longevity of the program. It may take two years for Fleck to inject enough players into the system. His philosophy on both sides of the ball features concepts from a variety of different coaches and backgrounds, which allows Fleck and his staff to make adjustments to their personnel. Creativity and innovation separated Western Michigan from other college football teams.

It will take patience to get to where Fleck wants to go, but he hasn’t given anyone a reason to worry yet. Right now, nobody knows if P.J. Fleck’s vision will translate to wins in the Big Ten, but it’s hard not to be encouraged by the steps he’s taken to create buzz for the program. More ticket sales will come with consistency and rivalry wins. Fleck has started the process and many fans are excited; others are skeptical. There is always going to be this type of reaction, but it’s even more prevalent in a sports market where change is cautionary. However, there’s no question Fleck has quickly rallied the players around his culture and message.

It started with a 17-7 win using two quarterbacks against Buffalo. Now, it’s time to see where the journey takes Fleck and the Gophers on the field.