Pitino’s Gophers lose Curry for the year after an injury in a pickup game

What would have been Eric Curry’s sophomore season is over before it began.

Curry tore his left ACL, MCL and meniscus during a pickup game Thursday, the team announced. The significant knee injuries mean that he won’t play this season.

“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we are certainly disheartened by the news,” head coach Richard Pitino said in a news release. “Eric had a tremendous summer, but I am positive he will continue to get better as he recovers from this setback.”

Curry was a rotational player for the Gophers off the bench last year, when he scored 5.5 points per game. He averaged about 20 minutes a night and had 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.