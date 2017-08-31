Winfield Jr. shows his versatility in Gophers’ 17-7 win over Buffalo

MINNNEAPOLIS – Excitement was high as Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck rowed into TCF Bank Stadium for the first time. A dual quarterback rotation highlighted a night where the Minnesota offense was forced to overcome consistency issues in the running game. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson carved up the Buffalo Bulls for 141 yards and a touchdown, lifting the Gophers to a 17-7 win.

The game served as a reminder that inexperience will impact key positon groups such as quarterback, cornerback, and the offensive line. Some of those can be fixed over time, others will need to be filled through future recruiting. The glaring takeaway is the fact a quarterback still hasn’t separated himself by performing better than the other. P.J. Fleck has preached how experience is important at the quarterback position. Thursday night’s game proved there may be growing pains as each of them evolve.

The dual-quarterback rotation

P.J. Fleck promised quarterbacks Conor Rhoda and Demry Croft would rotate as co-starters. He didn’t disappoint Thursday night, with Rhoda taking nine series (two kneels) and Croft handling five. Rhoda found wide receiver Tyler Johnson for a long 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter. His other three first half drives fizzled with two punts and a poorly thrown interception in the front corner of the end zone. In the second half, Rhoda’s offense had less rhythm, notching two punts and a missed field goal.

On the other hand, the offense showed slightly more flow when Demry Croft was on the field. Buffalo’s defense appeared to respect his legs, which opened up more rushing lanes. Croft led the team on a 10-play, 64-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a great 23-yard touch throw to Eric Carter off a corner route. On his second series, Croft showed great pre-snap recognition to set the protection and slide out of the pocket to find Tyler Johnson near the sideline. The drive ended with a missed 50-yard field goal by Emmit Carpenter, but Croft pushed the team forward. In the second half, the sophomore quarterback led two drives that resulted in punts, one of which was plagued by three holding penalties. However, in the fourth quarter, Croft got the team into field goal range and the running game showed signs of life down the stretch.

Johnson makes a splash

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson used a variety of route combinations to get open Thursday night. He tallied six catches for 141 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown grab. He ran deep crossers, outs and corner routes to get extensive separation. In the fall, it was clear to see how much he focused on the details of his game. He stood out when he used a nice head fake to set up an out route. On one first half drive, Johnson had four catches for 70 yards, including an impressive 22-yard snatch. He will be an integral cog on offense as the team attempts to overcome inexperience at the wide receiver spot.

Winfield Jr. is a special player

It cannot be overstated how special cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. can be in this defense. Thursday night was just a glimpse of what you’ll see from Winfield Jr. in 2017. Winfield had seven tackles, a notable pass breakup, and a blocked field goal try. He reacted quickly to sack quarterback Tyree Jackson for a 3-yard-loss and showed impressive awareness to make a run stop out of the nickel cornerback spot. In pass coverage, he used his speed to recover and knock away a deep pass up the field. Winfield Jr.’s physical presence in the running game is a huge asset in the slot. In coverage, he has shown his ability to make plays on the ball because of his sound footwork.

Head coach P.J. Fleck commented on Winfield Jr.’s value in his post-game press conference.

“He loves football,” Fleck said. “You can tell by the way he plays the game. Gosh, is he special.”

Moving forward, Winfield Jr.’s versatility may allow him to play a hybrid role in the defense. All offseason, he’s stood out as a player that could have a breakout sophomore year.

Running game struggles with consistency

There were certain moments where the Gophers struggled to run the football and it started with their offensive line. When the Gophers were able to get a rhythm in the passing game, their rushing offense improved. Over the first four drives of the game, Croft and Rhoda completed four of their six passing attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown. When Croft was on the field, it opened up rushing lanes out of run-pass option looks.

As the second half progressed, the offense tightened up through the air and it constricted rushing lanes. In addition, there was a strain placed upon the offense line because Conor Rhoda was unable to make a play on the edge with his legs. It allowed Buffalo’s defensive line to get extra leverage in the running game as they keyed on the running backs. There were moments where the ground game looked better with Croft on the field. Safeties and linebackers have to respect him more when he moves outside of the pocket. As a whole, the Gophers certainly didn’t gash a Buffalo team that had the fourth-worst rushing defense in the country last season. Some of it was due to offensive line performance, but it will be worth looking at the tape to see if the quarterback rotation played a role in it, too.

In pass protection, the offensive line struggled when Buffalo sent delayed blitzes. There were a few occasions where the quarterbacks were unable to step into the pocket or extend plays. Running back Shannon Brooks did a great job handling some of these situations, including a great chip to spark a nine-yard run by quarterback Demry Croft.

Glimpses of creativity on defense

There were certain wrinkles that were apparent throughout certain portions of the game. The creativity on defense will continue to evolve as the Gophers try to adapt the scheme to their personnel. At times we saw a 2-4-5 look, the edge rushing package, and the base 4-3. There were other subpackages that flashed more creativity. During a third-down situation, the Gophers showed a double-A gap look with linebackers Jonathan Celestin and Thomas Barber. Celestin rushed free and forced a throwaway. There were other subtle stunts and twists up front, including one with linebacker Blake Cashman. At the edge rushing spot, Kamal Martin also dropped into coverage on a few occasions. The front-seven will need to perform well to compensate for the inconsistencies that will be prevalent within an inexperienced secondary. The wrinkles everyone saw Thursday night rival Mike Zimmer’s defense for the Minnesota Vikings.

The secondary had one instance where they were carved up for a 3-play, 68-yard drive. Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson found wide receiver Anthony Johnson for a 50-yard pass on cornerback Kiondre Thomas. On the next play, cornerback Antonio Shenault was beaten by Johnson on a fade in the corner of the end zone. The Gophers allowed 211 passing yards and had several drives where they were exploited, including a string of four passes for 40 yards on a first half drive. At times, Buffalo moved the ball up the field vertically and created several big plays through the air. The Gophers will need to eliminate the “big chunk” plays they allowed in the passing game.