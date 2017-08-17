And the winner of the Gophers’ quarterback competition is …

The primary focus since the Gophers football team opened camp under new coach P.J. Fleck has been on who would win the quarterback competition.

We got the answer on Thursday and Fleck’s choice to start is … um, both. Or neither. In other words, nobody really won.

Fleck announced that senior Conor Rhoda and sophomore Demry Croft will both play in the Gophers’ season opener on Aug. 31 against Buffalo at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Star Tribune and Pioneer Press have stories on Fleck’s decision.

Fleck called Rhoda and Croft both starters but, obviously, somebody is going to have to take the first snap. Fleck did not say whom that would be in the season opener.

Rhoda completed seven of 15 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 31-10 victory at Maryland last season. He was starting in place of Mitch Leidner, who sat out because of a concussion.

Rhoda, who attended Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, played in three games last season, completing eight of 16 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Croft, who is from Rockford, Ill., redshirted last season after coming off the bench to play in three games in 2015. He completed seven of 17 passes for 34 yards and rushed nine times for 38 yards.

“Both quarterbacks don’t have game experience — true game experience,” Fleck said, according to the Star Tribune. “One game for Conor, a few snaps for Demry. If I was to tell you I know exactly how those quarterbacks are going to play in game — that’s a guess.”

The Gophers have received a verbal commitment from three-star quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong is the top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2018 class from Ohio and there’s a very good chance he will get every chance to win the starting job next season.