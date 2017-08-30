Zulgad: How good of coach is P.J. Fleck? Gophers fans are about to find out

Phillip John Fleck was introduced as the Gophers’ football coach nearly eight months ago.

Since then the energetic 36-year-old has worked countless hours attempting to sell his vision for the program to players, recruits and fans. Fleck has talked about changing the culture, throwing around buzzwords and catch phrases at a supersonic rate that has impressed some, caused others to become dizzy and resulted in a few simply walking away.

What Fleck hasn’t yet done is coach a game. That will change on Thursday night when the Gophers open the season against Buffalo at TCF Bank Stadium.

Minnesota is a 24.5-point favorite and isn’t expected to get much of a test from their Mid-American Conference foe. Buffalo finished 2-10 last season, including 1-7 in the conference, and lost 38-0 to Fleck-coached Western Michigan.

Nonetheless, there will be a curiosity factor as the transition is made from Fleck the salesman to Fleck the football coach. There are many who witnessed what Fleck did at Western Michigan and feel the former wide receiver at Northern Illinois is gifted with the ability to teach offense.

The Broncos went 13-1 in 2016, with their only loss coming to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. Western Michigan averaged 41.6 points per game to finish in the top 10 in the country.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle is banking on the fact that Fleck’s enthusiasm, and football acumen, will put fans in the seats at TCF Bank Stadium. That was something Fleck’s predecessor, Tracy Claeys, had trouble doing despite winning nine games last year in his only full season in charge of the program.

It was interesting that Fleck seemed to temper his enthusiasm a bit as Gophers’ training camp progressed. Fleck knows that he is inheriting a program that won nine or more games for the first time since 2003. Fleck also knows that Claeys had the benefit of a soft schedule. This season’s schedule is not incredibly tough and, like last year, is still missing Ohio State but it is tougher.

The Gophers should open with nonconference victories over Buffalo, Oregon State and Middle Tennessee and stand a chance to be 7-0 after playing Maryland, Purdue, Michigan State (won only three games last season and one in the Big Ten) and Illinois. But they then close the season at Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern, with home games against Nebraska and Wisconsin sandwiching the matchup with the Wildcats.

Fleck, who went 1-11 in his first season at Western Michigan in 2013, knows his program has issues. He plans to play senior Connor Rhoda and sophomore Demry Croft at quarterback until one separates himself. The two have eight appearances and one start between them, making them the least experienced Power Five program at that position in the nation. Neither one is Fleck’s guy.

The Gophers’ issues with depth at offensive line make the Vikings problems look like nothing by comparison and the wide receiver position also lacks experience. The running back tandem of Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks is solid – they combined for 1,808 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns in 2016 – but Fleck almost is certainly concerned about what type of blocking those two will get.

What should be a realistic expectation for this Gophers team? The prediction here is an overall record of 6-6 and a Big Ten mark of 3-6. Sorry, but I don’t see the Spartans game going their way and if it does there’s another Big Ten loss in there somewhere.

What will be most interesting is seeing how football savvy Fleck actually is – this should end any comparisons between him and Tim Brewster – and how he handles the inevitable adversity that comes with coaching this program.

Let’s be honest, this is a program that can make it difficult for any coach, even the Energizer Bunny-like Fleck, to keep a pep in his step.