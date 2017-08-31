Zulgad: Underwhelming performances in opener means Gophers’ QB rotation here to stay

MINNEAPOLIS – As much as P.J. Fleck talked about being comfortable with playing both Conor Rhoda and Demry Croft at quarterback, the reality is the Gophers’ coach has been waiting for one of the two to emerge as his starter.

That didn’t happen in spring practice, it didn’t happen in training camp and it certainly didn’t happen in the Gophers’ less-than-impressive 17-7 victory over Buffalo in their opener on Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Gophers entered Fleck’s first game as coach as 24.5-point favorites against a Mid-American Conference foe that went 2-10 last year and lost 38-0 to Fleck’s former team, Western Michigan.

The good news for Fleck was that he became the first Gophers coach since John Gutekunst to win his first game. Jim Wacker, Glen Mason, Tim Brewster, Jeff Horton, Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys all lost in their debuts.

But accomplishing that feat didn’t give Fleck any increased clarity when it comes to the most important position on the field.

Rhoda, a senior, and Croft, a sophomore, entered Thursday with a combined eight appearances and one start between them, making them the least experienced Power Five program at that position in the nation. It would be fair to say the duo was underwhelming in the opener.

Rhoda, who started the game, finished 12 of 21 for 176 yards with one touchdown and one brutal interception in nine series. (It was really seven since Rhoda was asked to take the kneel downs to end each half.) Croft was 7 of 11 for 63 yards in five series.

“It was exactly how we mapped it out,” Fleck said of the rotation. “As the game went, nothing was able to persuade me to get me off of, ‘Well, I’m going to have to play that guy more.’ … (That’s) the reason why the (training camp) battle turned out the way it did. I don’t know if even tonight one outperformed the other.

“We had one catastrophic mistake, and we’ll learn from that, the interception in the end zone. But beyond that, how they managed and ran the game, I was proud of them for. Now, we’ve got to ask them to do more and we will.”

How much more can and should be asked for from the two is up for debate.

Rhoda was given Minnesota’s opening three possessions. His first pass was a 13-yard completion to Brandon Lingen for a first down. That drive ended with a punt, but after an incompletion to open the second series, Rhoda connected with Tyler Johnson on a pass the wide receiver took 61 yards for a touchdown.

Croft entered for the fourth series and completed passes of 23 and 6 yards in a drive that otherwise featured eight runs and finished with a 1-yard touchdown run by Shannon Brooks.

Croft’s other first-half turn ended with a 50-yard missed field-goal attempt by Emmit Carpenter. Rhoda’s possessions, after he threw the touchdown, went punt, interception and kneel down. The interception – the play Fleck described as catastrophic — was especially disturbing.

Rhoda had completed four passes for 72 yards to Johnson on a drive that began at the Gophers 16 and moved to the Buffalo 5. It ended when Rhoda threw an ill-advised pass into the front corner of the end zone that was easily intercepted by Buffalo cornerback Cam Lewis.

The play was vintage Mitch Leidner, and that’s not a good thing.

“What I always do is I ask our quarterbacks every time they come back, ‘What did you see?’” Fleck said in explaining how he handled the siuation. “Conor saw one thing, it was another thing, but those are the things that you learn from and we’ve got to do a better job teaching.”

Croft was given the first two Minnesota possessions of the second half and both ended in punts. The first was especially ugly as the Gophers were called for two holding penalties and went from their own 19-yard line to their own 6 before finally getting to the 22 with a 10-yard completion on third-and-17.

In his second series of the third quarter, Croft locked legs and tripped Brooks on first down for a 2-yard loss, airmailed a second-down pass and then rushed for 7 yards on third-and-12.

Rhoda returned for the next three possesions, which included two more punts and another missed field goal by Carpenter. Croft then guided the Gophers from their own 22 to the Buffalo 25, where Carpenter completed the scoring with a 43-yard field goal.

“These games are really going to help,” Fleck said of the experience his quarterback tandem gained on Thursday and will continue to get. “They have to draw from what? Now. This is the first game they’ve had as starters they have to draw from and continue to grow.”

What Fleck likely wants to do is draw his own conclusion about which one of these two should be his permanent starter. But after what he witnessed Thursday, it appears the Rhoda-Croft rotation could be here to stay. That isn’t a good thing, but, for now, it’s the reality of the situation.